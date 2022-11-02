Opinion: Watford should consider one-year extension for experienced player

Watford look like having to make a few contract decisions ahead of next summer, with a number of their experienced players seeing their deals expire in 2023.

Tom Cleverley’s deal is up at the end of the season, for example, as is Craig Cathcart’s, and Dan Gosling’s.

On the one hand, there is an argument to be made that all three should be moved on.

The youngest of the trio is 32, Cleverley and Cathcart have been injured a lot of late, and Dan Gosling, until very recently, was barely featuring at all.

But, at the same time, Gosling has done an excellent job at right-back recently and showed he is a valuable squad player, Craig Cathcart is arguably still one of the better central defenders at the club, or at least the most steady, and Tom Cleverley is the club captain.

Indeed, there is tough decisions to be made on all three, but, Craig Cathcart’s situation perhaps strikes you, at present, as the most deserving of a new deal.

In recent seasons, and even so far this campaign, central defence has been a huge problem for Watford.

Perhaps due to the lack of re-sale value, as fans have speculated, the Hornets hierarchy seem reluctant to invest in defenders in comparison to other areas of the pitch.

This has left the club with some options that ought to have been moved on by now, but instead, remain.

Cathcart, though, as a squad member is one of those that should be kept around.

As above, there is a really good argument to be made that the 33-year-old is still one of the best central defenders at the club, and as a squad option, you always feel confident he can come in and do a solid, even if not spectacular, job.

Not only that, but he also brings experience and know-how to the side, skippering the team on a number of occasions this season in the absence of Tom Cleverley.

Just look at this season, for example. Watford have lost five games in the Championship so far, and four of those have been when Cathcart has not been in the side.

Furthermore, the Hornets have conceded an average of 2.75 goals without Cathcart in the backline, whereas with him in the XI, they have conceded just 0.63 goals per match.

That’s a huge difference, and although there are potentially other factors at play given it is a small sample size, there is a correlation there nevertheless.

Indeed, then, for me, it seems clear that at worst, Craig Cathcart is well worth keeping around as a squad player for another season.

As such, Watford should look to extend the experienced defender’s stay at Vicarage Road sooner rather than later.