Opinion: Watford should consider joining Championship transfer battle for 53-cap international

It is now under three weeks until Rob Edwards takes charge of his first match in the Championship.

Appointed as Watford head coach earlier in the summer, the 39-year-old has not only been tasked with changing the club’s fortunes on the pitch, but the culture off it.

Achieving both will be no easy feat, particularly given the relatively quiet transfer window the Hornets are having so far this summer.

Vakoun Bayo and Rey Manaj have been brought in in the striking department, but elsewhere, there has been little movement in terms of incomings.

That has left the Hornets squad looking a little bit light, in terms of quality, in some key areas.

In central midfield, for example, there are plenty of numbers, but there are question marks some of the players currently occupying a place.

As such, there could be a free agent option out there worth considering for the Hornets this summer – Aaron Mooy.

Free agent

Reports surfaced this week that several Championship clubs were eyeing the 53-cap Australian international this summer, with a release from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Port set to occur.

As per The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, the likes of Middlesbrough, Norwich, Birmingham City, Huddersfield, Swansea, and others, are all interested in the 31-year-old, who is set to return to England.

Contrasting reports have emerged today, though, potentially meaning Huddersfield are out of the race.

If Watford are not one of the ‘other’ clubs mentioned, they should certainly consider a move for the Aussie this summer.

Mooy starred for Huddersfield in the second-tier previously, and although that is now six years ago, since then, he has racked up 96 appearances across three seasons playing in the Premier League.

He is a hard-worker, a willing presser and has good technical ability on the ball, too.

With one of the central midfielders in the system Rob Edwards used at Forest Green required to cover a lot of ground and given license to get forward, Mooy could be a player that fits the role.

Even if not the most perfect of fits, I think he would certainly be an upgrade on Dan Gosling, who the Hornets have in back-up in the position at present, whilst Mooy could probably also command a start and push Tom Cleverley down the pecking order.

Not only that, but Mooy is a competent set piece taker, too – something Watford have been lacking in recent seasons.

It is far from a perfect solution, especially given that he is not a home-grown player, something the Hornets need to keep an eye on this summer, but on a free transfer, at this stage of the window, there aren’t many better options out there in this area that the club could realistically target.

If they’re willing to splash the cash, it’s a different story, but on a free, Aaron Mooy is certainly one to consider for Rob Edwards’ side.