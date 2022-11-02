Opinion: Watford should cast eyes over Leeds United man in January

Watford have endured a chaotic start to the Championship campaign, however, they have just secured back-to-back wins for the first time this season and will be hoping to continue building on that.

Possessing a fearsome attack and plenty of options within the defence, perhaps the midfield position will be prioritised when January comes about.

With Dan Gosling emerging as the Hornets’ first-choice right-back, options are currently limited for Slaven Bilic when considering the two holding positions within his trusted 4-2-3-1 formation.

It will be interesting to see how January plays out for the Hertfordshire club, with it being Bilic’s first opportunity to assemble a squad he believes can deliver promotion at Vicarage Road.

One player that Bilic could turn to is Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw, with the strength-in-depth at Elland Road confining the talented midfielder to a mere 47 minutes of Premier League football thus far this season.

A recent report from Football Insider has revealed that the Premier League outfit will be considering offers for the experienced midfield operator when January comes around, as it remains to be seen what clubs will show an interest.

A player of high quality in possession, he also reads the game very well, something that would make him an ideal candidate for a holding role in Watford’s current set up.

A player of Forshaw’s technical ability and experience next to the athleticism and grit of Hamza Choudhury is a duo that could certainly thrive in the Championship.

Returning to fitness after a hernia operation last month, the 31-year-old will be hoping to find a destination where he has a good chance of seeing regular minutes, with Watford seeming like a good move with that in mind.

Forshaw’s contract expires in the summer, however, they do possess the option of keeping him tied down at Elland Road for another 12 months.

If they are able to attract any sort of fee for his departure in January, then it would be no surprise if the Premier League outfit take the offer.

A player that will likely be on a lot of clubs’ lists during the summer, Watford does appear to be one of the best fits in the division.