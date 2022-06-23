Opinion: Watford should be going all out to seal agreement for 22-year-old as news of talks emerge

With the transfer window now open, it seems as though Watford are starting to step up their pursuit of signings ahead of the new season.

The Hornets will of course be looking to bounce back after relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, and they will have to put a squad together capable of doing that in the transfer window.

It appears work towards adding to those playing options is now well underway, with The Athletic revealing that, among others, Watford have held talks about a deal for Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, and it is hard not to feel as though that is a deal they should be all they can to get done.

For starters, it seems inevitable that Watford are going to need some considerable additions to their centre forward options before the start of the new campaign.

Cucho Hernandez has already completed a move to MLS side Columbus Crew, while Andre Gray has left Vicarage Road following the expiration of his contract earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, with a number of Premier League credited with an interest in Emmanuel Dennis – one of Watford’s few shining light during such a disappointing relegation season last time round – it would be no huge surprise if he too was to move on from the club this summer.

That would leave Watford with an even bigger void to fill at centre forward than they already have, and Piroe is certainly a potential signing who could ensure the Hornets retain the required amount of firepower for next season.

With 22 goals in 45 Championship games last season, Piroe is certainly capable of getting goals at this level, and with six assists to go along with that, the striker can also create some useful opportunities for his teammates.

At 22-years-old, that is something that the Dutchman could continue to do for a many years to come, which could make this a useful long term investment for the Hornets as well.

Admittedly, with two years remaining on his contract in Wales, Swansea are in a reasonably strong position to negotiate any offers that might come in for the striker.

But considering Swansea manager Russell Martin recently revealed that Piroe agents do not want to negotiate with the club over a new contract right now, it could be argued that a significant bid could give the Swans something to think about with regards to the striker’s future.

Considering the finances that ought to be available to Watford after their exploits in the Premier League, and the parachute payments they are now set to receive, it may be argued that they will have the finances available to make such an offer.

With Premier League side Leicester City having also previously been linked with Piroe, a move such as this may also be seen as a welcome statement of intent from the Hornets, as they look to lift spirits around Vicarage Road following the disappointment of last season.

It seems therefore, that as Watford look to kick start their summer business ahead of another Championship campaign in which the weight of expectation is likely to be on them, a move for Piroe looks to be well worth pursuing for those in charge at Vicarage Road.