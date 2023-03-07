Opinion: Watford player’s transfer hint involving Wigan Athletic should alert other EFL clubs

It seems as though Ashley Fletcher could be open to another move away from Watford when the transfer window reopens again at the end of this season.

The striker is currently on loan with the Hornets’ Championship rivals Wigan Athletic, having made a temporary move to the DW Stadium back in the summer transfer window.

After initially enduring a quiet start to life with the Latics, it appears the 27-year-old may now be starting to find some form, with both of his goals for the club coming in the last six games, since the appointment of Shaun Maloney as manager.

As a result, it does seem as though the striker is now starting to look towards the future, with Fletcher recently admitting that he is open to extending his stay with Wigan beyond the end of this season.

With that in mind, it appears the striker is willing to leave Watford this summer, and that is something you feel clubs in the Championship other than the Latics, should also be taking an interest in.

The fact of the matter is that despite the efforts of the likes of Maloney and Fletcher in recent weeks, Wigan still sit in the Championship relegation zone, some six points from safety.

Given they have also won just once under Maloney, despite an improvement in performances, that means it could be hard for them to avoid relegation to League One this season.

With that in mind, it could be argued that other second-tier clubs ought to be ready to potentially try and pounce for the signing of Fletcher ahead of Wigan this season.

As things stand, there are still over three years remaining on the striker’s contract with Watford, so his parent club are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for him in the summer.

Considering the financial hit that Wigan, like any club, would take by dropping into League One, that could make it hard for them to afford the sort of asking price that the Hornets might set for the 27-year-old.

Indeed, given Watford were a Premier League club when they signed Fletcher last summer, the Latics may also find it difficult to fund his wages if they are a League One side next season.

From an individual career perspective meanwhile, the striker may be reluctant to make that step down to the third-tier so soon after being signed by a top-flight club, even if he is keen on a return to Wigan.

That in turn could open the door for other Championship clubs to move for him, given that his suggestion he has been enjoying playing regularly for Wigan, something he was not doing at Vicarage Road, means he may still be keen on a move away this summer.

Considering the form he is now starting to produce for the Latics, and had done so at times in the past for Middlesbrough, particularly with 11 goals and seven assists in 43 league games during the 2019/20 campaign, the striker certainly still has the potential to be a useful asset in the Championship.

With all that in mind, you do feel that these latest comments from Fletcher about his situation at Wigan and Watford, should be generating a fair amount of interest, at more than just those two clubs.