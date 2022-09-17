Opinion: Watford need to avoid falling for same mistakes amid poor run of form

The last year has been yet another rollercoaster in the life of any Watford supporter.

The Hornets started their return to the Premier League with what has now become a ritual early season sacking.

Xisco Munoz was rewarded with the achievement of promotion with only seven games in charge of the top flight side.

Of course, the Spaniard only survived 10 months in charge at Vicarage Road and was one of three men to take charge of the first team squad as the side fell to a 19th place finish.

Relegation back to the Championship after a dismal campaign left the club’s hierarchy in search of yet another head coach following the departure of Roy Hodgson, who replaced Claudio Ranieri in January 2022.

Watford have had six permanent managers since January 2020, with Rob Edwards now the latest.

The 39-year old arrived from Forest Green Rovers, where he helped the team secure promotion to League One last season.

It was a hectic summer surrounding the club, with star player Emmanuel Dennis departing following the opening game of the campaign.

Transfer speculation also mounted in the closing stages of the window regarding key players such as Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr.

These distractions were unwanted and disruptive.

The team has suffered in results in the aftermath of deadline day, picking up just two points from their last three games, after twice throwing away a lead to draw 2-2 with Sunderland at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

That has seen the club drop to ninth in the Championship and fall six points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

At most clubs this would all be fairly natural and normal, especially with a new coach in charge.

But Watford have displayed trigger-happy fingers far too often in recent years so should heed the warning that patience will be needed this season.

While promotion is the aim, the second division is brutally competitive and Edwards has been appointed with no experience at this level.

As long as progress is being made on the pitch, then the coach deserves a chance to prove that he can bring the club back to the Premier League in a more sustainable manner.

While he does have a talented squad that should be pushing for a top six place at minimum, there should also be some expectation that dips in form will come.

It is still early days in the season, and falling six points behind second-placed Norwich City in the Championship table is no reason to hit the panic button just yet.