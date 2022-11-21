Opinion: Watford must not offload 21-year-old to give Slaven Bilic best possible chance of delivering promotion

Newcastle United are preparing to re-ignite their interest in Watford forward Joao Pedro in January, according to Football Insider, as the Magpies look to compete for a spot in the top four.

The Brazilian has been crucial for the Hornets this term and may well be Slaven Bilic’s most important player in looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Hornets will be able to command a seriously hefty fee for Pedro, if they do offload him in the next few transfer windows, having tied him down to a contract running until the summer of 2028.

Which should in turn, allow them to keep him at least until the end of the season, with the security that they are covered financially to potentially sell him in the summer instead, if they do not win promotion back to the top-flight.

The Magpies came close to sealing a deal in the summer and will be able to offer tempting fees for Pedro in January, but their transfer business since the takeover has been fairly sensible and they are still keen to avoid overpaying for players.

Newcastle can likely offer Pedro terms that will go some way to turning his head but the professionalism that he has shown this season so far, after a move collapsed in the summer, suggests that he would be able to knuckle down again and focus on Watford’s promotion bid in the second half of the campaign.

Therefore, almost regardless of what the Magpies offer Watford in January, they should not cash in on Pedro to give Bilic the best possible chance of winning promotion.

On their day, they are up there with Sheffield United and Burnley as the best teams in the division, but Pedro is influential in that, and it would be very difficult to replace what he brings to the side in January.

Ismaila Sarr and Keinan Davis are also arguably too good for the level, but they are not as devastating in operating without Pedro in the side.

There is a good chance that Bilic was promised some funds to invest in January when taking the job and replacing Rob Edwards at the helm.

Watford have been very shrewd in player trading over the years and will have a clear plan in place for the asset management of Joao Pedro, but you cannot rule out a sale due to the overwhelming financial muscle that Newcastle have.