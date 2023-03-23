With eight games remaining, Watford's Championship campaign is in danger of petering out.

The Hornets are still in with an outside chance of a play-off place, however, given their recent form, it seems unlikely.

The club are five points adrift of sixth-placed Millwall ahead of a huge derby clash with Luton after the international break, with a big opportunity to close the gap on the top six missed with a home draw against league strugglers Wigan.

It looks, then, as though another season in the Championship next season awaits, and this summer looks set to be a busy one if so.

One position the Hornets are almost certainly going to have to strengthen is at left-back.

This season, their options have been average at best as it is, with Hassane Kamara and youngster James Morris deputising for him.

However, having been sold permanently to Udinese and loaned back to Watford last summer, Kamara looks set to make the move to Italy this summer, meaning the club will need a first choice player to come in.

Kamara certainly has not had the best of seasons in the second tier, but nevertheless, a quality, first-choice replacement will be sought to come in and take up his role upon his departure.

One player that Watford seriously need to make a move for this summer, with the above in mind, is Manchester United defender Brandon Williams.

This idea came to mind following a recent report claiming to offer an insight into Williams' future.

Indeed, according to yesterday's Football Insider report, multiple clubs are interested in signing the United man this summer.

Their report claims that there is a 'growing stampede' for the 22-year-old's signature, with Manchester United set to sanction a loan deal next season in an attempt to revive his career.

Williams has struggled with an injury in 2022/23 and that has limited him to just one senior appearance for United this campaign.

However, Williams is clearly a talented player, and one that would excel at Championship level, you feel, so Watford should be all over this.

He's previously made 51 appearances for the first team at United and also had a spell with Norwich City in the Premier League where he made 29 appearances for the Canaries that season in all competitions.

With a player of his calibre becoming available, there will no doubt be many admirers and potential suitors, but Watford, with their clear need for a left-back can offer Williams that regular first team football he needs to kick-start his career.

As such, the Hornets should seriously consider making an offer to Man Utd regardng the 22-year-old this summer.