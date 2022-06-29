Opinion: Watford must keep hold of 28-year-old amid emerging transfer link

When Watford‘s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed, thinking turned to who the Hornets could keep this summer.

Ahead of their Championship return, there are certain players that are expected to leave the club, these include the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis.

Then there are players that the club will hope stick around, despite inevitable interest. It would be fair to say that Hassane Kamara fits into this category.

It will have been a concern, then, last night, when the Hornets left-back was linked with a potential move to Ligue 1.

As per French publication L’Equipe, Lyon could now turn to Kamara in the transfer market after Manchester United are set to beat them to the signing of Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia.

The Hornets, though, must reject any transfer interest in the 28-year-old, and keep him at Vicarage Road beyond the summer transfer window.

Player of the season

One of the key reasons the club must try to resist transfer interest in Kamara is because he is a good player, and one that would excel at Championship level.

Joining from Nice in January, the full-back impressed in his 19 Premier League appearances for the Hornets, showing not only ability, but a desire to fight for the badge – something which was sorely lacking at Vicarage Road last campaign.

Can you remember how much Watford paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 CRAIG DAWSON 5 MILLION 10 MILLION

He impressed so much that he was named Watford player of the season for the 2021/22 campaign, despite having only joined midway through the season.

A firm fan favourite, too, there are so many positives and very few negatives when it comes to Kamara, and whilst his talent may warrant playing at a higher level, the Hornets must convince him to remain in WD18 and help get them back to the Premier League.

Key position in Edwards system

Not only that, but if Rob Edwards deploys the 3-5-2 system that he used at Forest Green Rovers last season, Kamara could be a key player for the Hornets next season.

In that system, the wing-back’s are tasked with being the main creators in the side, getting forwards and putting plenty of crosses into the box to the strikers.

You only have to look at Kane Wilson’s numbers from last season to see just how important the wing-back positions are under Edwards.

Wilson registered an impressive 14 assists and three goals in League Two last season.

Kamara could similarly thrive under Edwards, and were he to be sold, the club would likely have to spend a significant fee on bringing in a quality left-wing-back to replace him purely because it is such a key position.

As such, it makes more sense for Watford to do everything in their power to keep hold of Kamara this summer.

Only if a monster offer arrives should the Hornets even think twice about sanctioning the 28-year-old’s departure.