Opinion: Watford defender should consider his options ahead of January transfer window

Watford have had a bit of a difficult start to life back in the Championship.

Although the Hornets picked up some good results early on in spite of some mediocre performances, those performances have now caught up with them.

As such, Watford have won just one of their last five league matches, and whilst doing so, have looked very shaky defensively.

Despite that, though, one player that looks almost certain not to get a look in on any first team action is young central defender Mattie Pollock.

Pollock joined the Hornets last summer and spent the season out on loan in League One with Cheltenham Town.

During that loan spell, the 20-year-old appeared 39 times for the club, and also scooped their young player of the season award.

With a drop down to the Championship for Watford, it was thought that Pollock would perhaps be in with a chance of some game time here and there, but so far it has not come in abundance.

He did feature in the Carabao Cup against MK Dons last month, but with the Hornets now out of that competition, and Pollock yet to feature in the Championship, you do wonder what the immediate future holds for the player.

As such, it is the opinion of this article that Pollock should be assessing potential loan options ahead of the January transfer window.

At 20-years-old, Pollock is at a pivotal stage in his development as a young professional and to have him at the club but barely even making the matchday squad makes no sense to anybody.

10 simple facts that every Watford fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 1. When was the club formed? 1871 1881 1891 1901

He would likely be open to the move, too, revealing back in the summer that he would do whatever it takes to play for Watford in the future.

“Hopefully in pre-season I can come in, hit the ground running and put a real challenge in to get involved with the squad and play as many games as I can.” Pollock explained at the time, via Watford club media.

“In the same breath, I’m still young and if it takes me going back out on loan to learn more and play for Watford, then it’s something I will happily do to get closer and closer. I have a burning desire to play for Watford.”

Having racked up experience in the third tier and finished 15th at Cheltenham, a loan to a club in the top ten of League One would be a good step to make, if a club can be found.

That would allow the 20-year-old to experience a push for either a promotion or play-off place, feeling the expectation of needing to win most weeks, but most crucially, give him a regular run of matches.

Of course, all of this could change in the coming months were Pollock able to break into the Hornets side, however, Watford and his representatives should be seeking options for him moving forwards even at this early stage so as to get him playing football as soon as possible.

Whilst he may have a big future ahead of him at the club, for now, it may well be in Pollock’s best interests to seek a temporary departure away from Watford.