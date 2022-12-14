Opinion: Vincent Kompany’s perfect handling of Burnley striker should not change after World Cup heroics

The January transfer window will be an interesting period for Burnley.

While the summer provided the club the chance to radically overhaul the first team squad for new manager Vincent Kompany, there is still a feeling that work isn’t done on adding players to his ranks.

The striker pairing of Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez went untouched as the club transitioned from the Premier League to the Championship.

The duo are both in their mid-30’s and starting to show it in regards to their fitness for the gruelling second division schedule.

So adding to the firepower up front to this squad could be an opportunity that Kompany looks to take advantage of mid-season.

After all, a late pursuit for Michael Obafemi that failed to materialise shows us that the Belgian is still keen to add another striker to the side.

But a solution may be staring Kompany in the face this whole time.

Wout Weghorst had a great World Cup insofar as he scored one of the most memorable goals of the competition in the Netherlands’ quarter final defeat to Argentina.

The Dutchman is currently on loan from Burnley at Turkish giants Besiktas.

However, Kompany was quick to take a firm stance against bringing back Weghorst before the World Cup began.

It is understood that he has no interest in bringing Weghorst back to Turf Moor, indicating that his long-term future remains away from the Championship side.

Despite the 30-year old’s moment in the spotlight in Qatar, this is the right stance for the Burnley manager to take and a good sign for his vision of the team.

Weghorst simply wouldn’t be a good fit for this version of the Clarets, which Kompany must realise.

That the Dutchman also departed the club in volatile circumstances, seemingly refusing to see himself competing in the second tier, also highlights the kind of character the former defender does not want in his dressing room.

Instead focusing on other targets such as Obafemi or Viktor Gyokeres may be the more worthwhile long-term pursuit.

Getting a deal like that over the line in January may not end up a deciding factor in gaining promotion, given the side is already eight points clear of 3rd place Blackburn Rovers.

But it could give a fresh face six months to adapt to his new surroundings in preparation for next season.

It has been a busy six months at Turf Moor, but getting their business done in January may yet save them a lot of time and hassle in the summer of 2023, especially with Premier League football potentially back on the horizon.