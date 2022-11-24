Opinion: Vincent Kompany’s Cristiano Ronaldo jibe highlights the strength of his vision for Burnley

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be signing for Burnley Football Club, that is both fair and unsurprising to say.

Vincent Kompany added fuel to the fire midweek when discussing the future of the Portuguese international.

Ronaldo was let go from his contract at Manchester United, and the Belgian very publicly joked that his Burnley team won’t be looking to sign the 37-year old, claiming on the BBC “we need players that can run, you know.”

While it comes as no surprise to see a Manchester City legend use the moment to take a dig at rivals United, it was still quite an interesting comment for the future of this Burnley side.

The fact of the matter is that Ronaldo’s big failing at Old Trafford this season has come from his inability to adapt to a striker role in which running off the ball is as important as the ability to score goals (in which he also hasn’t been scoring goals).

This comment does highlight how Kompany’s vision for his team is to play an attractive and progressive style of play, which he has been able to achieve quite quickly with impressive results.

That the former defender can make such a public comment also shows his conviction behind this ideal, which bodes well for the future of the club.

While there will likely be some dip in form in the next few months, and plenty of challenges await the team when the Championship resumes in December, the new manager has had a remarkable impact in a short time at Turf Moor.

Burnley deservedly top the league table, and have only lost two games from 21 fixtures.

They have been the side to beat in the early stages, and have set the tempo for others to catch.

That has given Kompany the clout to make such a pointed comment about one of the sport’s most high profile players.

The Belgian has the work to back up his humiliation of Ronaldo, and perhaps offers an insight into how other clubs potentially view the forward.

For Burnley, the decision to appoint Kompany has been vindicated so far with the team’s attacking philosophy earning plaudits from supporters and pundits alike.

If he can continue to get this squad to perform at this level for the rest of the campaign, then surely the Clarets will be Premier League bound.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo will likely be nowhere to be found.