Burnley striker Lyle Foster hasn't been able to make the impression he would have wanted to during the early stages of his time at Turf Moor, scoring just once in 11 competitive appearances.

Considering this is his first spell in England though, he can perhaps be forgiven for the fact he hasn't been a formidable goalscorer straight away, with the player finding his starting opportunities limited in the league.

He could potentially win more game time next season with Ashley Barnes' contract expiring in a few months and Michael Obafemi only on loan at Turf Moor at this stage - but the Clarets will surely look to strengthen their forward department after sealing their promotion back to the Premier League - something that looks inevitable.

Their links to Viktor Gyokeres reinforce that, with The Sun reporting that the Lancashire outfit have reignited their interest in the 24-year-old and could make an offer for him in the summer.

If he does come in, that could limit Foster's game time considering Gyokeres could be ahead of him in the pecking order. Valued at £20m, the Clarets aren't going to spend that amount of money on a player who won't be regularly involved.

The Sweden international has also made much more of an impression in the Championship this season than Foster has been able to.

However, the latter will want to be playing most weeks and won't be able to fulfil his potential if he doesn't with the player just 22 and having plenty of room for improvement.

With this, he should certainly be looking to speak to Kompany about where he fits into the Belgian's plans next season, with the ex-Manchester City captain needing to recruit some big signings to give his team the best chance of remaining afloat in the top flight.

Their 6-0 defeat against Man City in the FA Cup perhaps emphasises the gulf in class between the top two tiers of English football, so the Clarets can be in no doubt that this summer is a big one for them.

Foster could be pushed down the pecking order by some new additions and if that's the case, then he needs to try and push for a loan move away from Turf Moor.

The opportunity to play in the top flight is exciting - but he won't be a regular starter in that league unless he proves himself and the only way he could be able to do that is by sealing a temporary exit and thriving elsewhere for now.

If he engages in talks with Kompany now, the 22-year-old and his representatives can be clearer on whether they need to find a new club, giving them more time to plan ahead of the summer.

You feel planning for the top tier has already taken place behind the scenes at Turf Moor considering the club are in a very strong league position, so the Clarets should already have a good idea of whether Foster will be regularly involved or not.