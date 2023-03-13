Opinion: Vincent Kompany exit links mean Burnley and Man City summer loan deal would surely be preferable for 21-year-old

Burnley loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis is wanted by the Clarets during the summer transfer window, according to yesterday morning’s report from Alan Nixon.

The 21-year-old, who is currently on the sidelines following an injury setback earlier this year, played a big part in the Lancashire side’s excellent start to the campaign and may have done enough already to earn him a switch to Turf Moor next season.

That could be a great move for the defender considering the Clarets are closing in on promotion, with the young defender potentially having a chance to ply his trade in the Premier League next summer.

Think you’re a hardcore Burnley fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 How many points did Burnley amass during their title-winning 2015/16 Championship campaign? 86 88 89 93

Really, this deal seems like a no-brainer with the player likely to benefit from playing under a former world class defender like Vincent Kompany who already knows him inside out.

However, there are a couple of reasons why he should make another loan move and not try and seal a permanent switch to the Lancashire outfit, even if that means he has to sign a new deal at parent club Manchester City.

Firstly, it’s currently unclear how much game time he will win at Turf Moor next term, with Hjalmar Ekdal performing well during the early stages of his time at the club and the Clarets also wanting to sign Jordan Beyer permanently.

Not only this – but the club may decide to strengthen their central defence further in the summer with Luke McNally potentially making a permanent switch to Coventry City if the two sides can come to an agreement, CJ Egan-Riley possibly going out on loan and Ameen Al-Dakhil potentially making a summer loan exit too.

Summer signings could push Harwood-Bellis further back in the pecking order – and to reduce the chances of the young defender playing a limited part during the 2023/24 campaign – City could include hefty financial penalties in a loan agreement that will be triggered if he doesn’t win a certain number of minutes.

That could provide Harwood-Bellis with a bit of protection – but another factor also means he shouldn’t be looking to commit his long-term future to the Clarets just yet.

Kompany has done exceptionally well during his first season managing in England – and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s poached by another club – with the former City defender also having managerial experience on his CV from his time at Anderlecht.

It feels like a matter of when and not if he will be lured away from Turf Moor and that’s a shame because the Clarets have something special going on under him.

With the Belgian seeming to know how to squeeze the best out of the 21-year-old, that will increase his chances of winning plenty of game time and getting as many minutes under his belt as possible will be important at this delicate stage of his career.

But if Kompany leaves next season, with Tottenham Hotspur already reportedly making an approach for him, a new manager will come in and the 36-year-old’s successor may not see Harwood-Bellis as a big part of his plans. If the defender isn’t a big part of their plans going forward, at least he can return to City at the end of the season if he only rejoins on loan.

With Antonio Conte yet to be dismissed and more experienced candidates likely to be in the frame to become the Italian’s successor if he does leave, it would be a surprise if Burnley’s boss leaves for Spurs now, especially without recording a promotion on his CV.

But next season could be the time when he makes an exit and that’s why another loan deal would be ideal for the player, even if Kompany stays at Turf Moor for the remainder of the campaign and through the summer.