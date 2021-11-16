Opinion: Valerien Ismael must take key decision to ensure future of talented West Brom player as interest emerges

West Brom are potentially set to face a major headache over the long-term future of talented midfielder Quevin Castro as interest emerges from a host of European clubs.

The Baggies only signed Quevin Castro in the summer on a two-year deal and it was a signing that looked like it had a lot of potential when West Brom announced the confirmation of his arrival.

The 20-year-old might initially have been viewed as more of a player for the future at the Hawthorns, but it seems that Quevin Castro impressed Valerien Ismael enough in training to be handed the chance to train with the Baggies’ first-team squad and potentially earn some minutes in the Championship this term.

The midfielder though has yet been able to make a single appearance in the Championship for the Baggies this term. He has been training at times with the first-team squad, but he has been mostly playing for the club’s under-23s and he has scored one goal in seven appearances in Premier 2 Division 1 so far this term.

Quevin Castro was handed the chance to make his West Brom debut in the Carabao Cup in August with Ismael making numerous changes to his side for their 6-0 defeat at home to Arsenal.

Despite the heavy nature of the defeat, Quevin Castro was able to stand out for the Baggies on the night against Arsenal. The 20-year-old showed some neat touches and that he was not affected by playing against one of the best teams in the country even when his side were struggling within the game.

According to Suffolk News, Quevin Castro’s performance for West Brom in that game against Arsenal has alerted a number of clubs in Portugal, Germany and the Netherlands over this potential and that means there could be a lot of interest in his signature in the January transfer window.

The report from Suffolk News has revealed that the likes of Borussia Dortmund, TSG Hoffenheim, Benfica, S.C Braga and PSV are all interested in making a move for Quevin Castro and testing West Brom’s desire to keep hold of him.

In addition, it is also believed that there are a number of League One and League Two clubs that are interested in making a loan move for the 20-year-old in the winter window.

That is surely the route that the Baggies have to go down in January if they are to allow him leave, rather than selling him and risking losing the long-term development of the midfielder to another club. Sending him out on loan to get some first-team game time would be a sensible approach.

However, Ismael must surely consider handing Quevin Castro more chances to feature for the Baggies in the Championship. West Brom have had their injury problems in the midfield area and the 20-year-old might be able to come off the bench and make an impact between now and January if he gets the nod.

Handing the 20-year-old some appearances from the bench could mean that Quevin Castro would want to remain at the Hawthorns in the long-term. Given the amount of interest in his talents from some of Europe’s top clubs, the Baggies have to be prepared to fight to keep hold of him.