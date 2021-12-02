Opinion: Valerien Ismael must consider sanctioning loan move for this West Brom man in January

When West Bromwich Albion decided to hand over the reins at The Hawthorns to Valerien Ismael, they would have been hoping to make a barnstorming start to the 2021/22 campaign.

However, despite bolstering his squad in the summer transfer window by signing the likes of Matt Clarke and Alex Mowatt, the Frenchman has yet to achieve a great deal of success in this division with his distinctive style of play.

A lack of consistency in recent weeks has resulted in West Brom losing ground in the race for automatic promotion as they are now eight points adrift of AFC Bournemouth who currently occupy second-place in the Championship standings.

If West Brom are unable to step up to the mark over the Christmas period, Ismael could potentially freshen up his squad in January by drafting in some fresh faces.

The Baggies boss may also decide to loan out some of the club’s fringe players who have ultimately failed to make an impact at this level during the current campaign.

One of the individuals who should be granted a temporary departure from West Brom next month is Rayhaan Tulloch.

A product of the club’s youth academy, Tulloch would have been hoping to become a mainstay in the Baggies’ match-day squad following their relegation from the Premier League.

However, after making a brief cameo appearance for West Brom’s senior side in their showdown with Blackburn Rovers, the 20-year-old has been forced to watch on from the sidelines due to a groin injury.

Having made his return to action for the club’s Under-23 outfit in their clash with Southampton in November, Tulloch will now be determined to force his way into West Brom’s squad for their upcoming Championship fixtures.

If Ismael is unwilling to give Tulloch the opportunity to showcase his talent, he must consider loaning the forward out.

By sending Tulloch to a team who are able to provide him with regular first-team football, the Baggies man may be able to make considerable strides in terms of his development.

For the forward’s sake, it could be argued that staying at The Hawthorns for the second-half of the season could have a detrimental impact on his career as he is unlikely to overtake the likes of Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant in the pecking order.

Grant has provided 10 direct goal contributions in the Championship this season whilst Robinson has managed to create five goals for his team-mates.

By excelling for a team in a lower division, Tulloch will return to West Brom as a much more accomplished player ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.