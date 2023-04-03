It looks set to be a very important summer for Sheffield United, regardless of which division they find themselves in.

Not only will they need to strengthen in their quest to either push for promotion again or remain afloat in the Premier League, but they will also need to look at potential departures.

Several first-teamers including Wes Foderingham and Oli McBurnie are out of contract in the summer, their current loanees will head back to their respective parent clubs and a few of their key first-teamers will be the subject of interest from elsewhere, including Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Anel Ahmedhodzic attracting interest from Aston Villa, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Wolves

Football League World understands the Bosnian is currently on the Premier League quartet's radar ahead of the summer, something that may come as no surprise considering he has been an excellent buy for the Blades.

Recording five goals and two assists in 34 competitive appearances this term, he has proven his worth in attack as well as the defensive third and has played a big part in guiding United into the automatic promotion mix.

However, his stay at Bramall Lane could be coming to an end after just one season with FLW believing that promotion may not even be enough to keep him in South Yorkshire.

Signing a four-year contract on his arrival at United last year, they are perhaps under less pressure to sell him than some of their other key players - but two contract sagas at Bramall Lane could potentially push Ahmedhodzic closer to the exit door.

How does the Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye factor come into play for Sheffield United?

Both Berge and Ndiaye will only have one year left on their respective contracts in the summer and that isn't an ideal position for the Blades to be in if other clubs come to the table with bids for the duo.

Firstly, there may not be a bidding war because some sides may not be willing to pay for them when they could potentially their services for nothing in 2024.

And those that do try and lure the pair away from Bramall Lane probably won't offer a huge amount for them considering their contract situation, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see United retain both past the summer window because they could give the club the best possible chance of being successful next term.

However, the club should be looking to generate some income via player sales to balance the books and ensure they can remain financially healthy in the long term.

The importance of this was reinforced by the Daily Mail's report last month, claiming that United were trying to escape the jaws of administration by implementing cost-cutting measures and The Star believing that the club aren't in the best financial situation.

With Ahmedhodzic's deal not expiring until 2026 and several top-tier sides reportedly interested, his potential sale could generate a huge amount of revenue, so it wouldn't be a massive shock to see him depart if Berge and Ndiaye stay put.

Not only could the money made from the departure help to balance the books, but it could also help United to make their key players attractive contract offers, potentially helping them to tie down their biggest stars.

That will only help them to secure big fees for these players in the future.