Opinion: Turning reported interest in 23-year-old free agent into concrete agreement would be a welcome lift for Sheffield Wednesday

There can be no doubt that it has been a rather difficult few weeks for Sheffield Wednesday.

Having suffered a relegation from the Championship on the final day of last season, a drop the would have avoided were it not for a six-point deduction imposed for a breach of FFP regulations, things have yet to really get better.

With financial concerns still lingering over the club, there have been reports of players threatening to hand in their notices over unpaid wages, while other influential members of the squad have been heavily linked with returns to the Championship with other clubs.

On the other hand, there have yet to be any new senior signings arrive at Hillsborough, meaning that all in all, Wednesday’s preparation for a pre-season they will be going into with the aim of winning promotion, has been far from ideal.

That however, is something that can all change rather quickly, and it seems there is one target to have emerged for Sheffield Wednesday recently, who could certainly help to do that.

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Sheffield Star that the Owls are interested in a deal for right-back Matt Olosunde, who is a free agent having left Rotherham United following the expiration of his contract with the Millers at the end of last season.

Throughout the course of the previous campaign, Olosunde was a standout figure for Rotherham, with the consistency of his performances highlighting his ability to play in the Championship on a regular basis.

Completing a deal for the 23-year-old would therefore secure the services capable of playing at a higher level than Wednesday will be at next season, which would be a big boost to their hopes of competing for promotion.

Olosunde’s arrival would also help to fill the void left in the Owls’ right-back options by the departure of Moses Odubajo this summer, meaning this would be a more than useful to Darren Moore’s squad.

Indeed, with Championship outfit Preston North End also said to be interested in the one time American international, winning the race for Olosunde could certainly be seen as a statement of intent from Wednesday.

That is something that after such a frustrating time of late, the club’s fans will surely be keen to see heading in to what could be a crucial period for Wednesday as they look to recover quickly from the challenging situation the find themselves in right now.

Add in the satisfaction that signing a player who elected to turn down a new deal with their local rivals, despite the fact that Wednesday went down alongside Rotherham last season, would also provide Owls fans with some form of bragging rights here, and this would surely be a popular deal from every perspective for those at Hillsborough.

As the old saying goes, things can change quickly in football, and after such a difficult time of late, it seems agreeing a deal such as this with Olosunde would be a sudden, rather needed if not decisive step back in the right direction, for those involved with Sheffield Wednesday.