Opinion: Tuesday night reveals the size of the task for Carlos Corberan at West Brom

Tuesday night proved an important one for West Brom in many respects.

On a more positive note, Carlos Corberan oversaw his first victory for the Baggies since becoming the latest manager to be appointed at the club.

But it was also a revealing night at the Hawthorns, with the size of the Spaniard’s task now that bit clearer despite sealing all three points.

It’s been an absolute disaster of a first few months for this season for Albion, there is simply no other way to put it.

The team was bottom of the Championship table going into their meeting with Blackpool midweek.

Despite victory, the team is still in the bottom three and two points adrift of safety having also played a game more than their direct rivals in the division.

Meanwhile, away from the pitch, West Brom fans protested the ownership of the club in the stands on Tuesday night.

This will be another huge test of Corberan’s managerial skills as he attempts to wade his way through the politics of the Hawthorns.

Wednesday’s developments could prove a positive step for the owner’s relationship with the fans, with Shareholders 4 Albion nominating the home stadium as an Asset of Community Value in order to protect it from a potential sale, which had become a concern of supporters.

But that doesn’t get past the fact that the ownership could still decide to sell the home of the club since 1900, and that the club has been taking out loans which has lumped it with debt.

It was on the 12th minute last night that the home fans flashed their phone torches to protest the reported £12 million owed by the club.

Albion players have been booed off by the home crowd this season, with Kyle Bartley on the receiving end of the worst of it.

This has created a poor environment that Corberan will have to be the face of fixing.

Obviously getting results on the pitch will help matters, and that is why Tuesday’s win could prove so significant.

But getting out of the relegation zone is just an immediate battle that won’t solve everything.

This is what Tuesday night revealed to Corberan, and what he now faces.

It is not just a matter of selection dilemmas — such as whether or not Karlan Grant should be dropped — that the 39-year old faces but also about managing a toxic atmosphere that surrounds the club.