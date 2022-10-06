Opinion: Tuesday flashpoint may have been key moment in player’s Blackburn Rovers career

There are many questions that can be asked about George Hirst’s stoppage time penalty miss for Blackburn Rovers in their 1-0 defeat at Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

Should referee John Brooks have played advantage for just a few seconds to allow Bradley Dack’s finish into an empty Cardiff net to stand and guarantee Rovers an equaliser?

Almost certainly yes.

Would Blackburn have deserved the point they would have surely claimed had either Dack’s goal stood or Hirst converted his penalty?

After a game in which Rovers were lucky to be only 1-0 down at that point, after so often coming close to being architects of their own downfall while continuously attempting to play out from the back: almost certainly not.

Should a more senior, experienced and established player have been taken the spot kick rather than Hirst once it was awarded?

There is perhaps an argument for that as well.

Ultimately though, it was Hirst who stepped up, only to see his spot kick saved with relative ease by Cardiff goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, ending Rovers’ hopes of a point, and you feel, leaving a few questions about where the striker’s Blackburn career goes from here.

Hirst of course, joined Blackburn in the summer transfer window, arriving on a season-long loan from Leicester, with his new loan club holding the option to make that deal permanent at the end of this season.

That came on the back of an impressive campaign on loan with Portsmouth in League One last season, where Hirst eventually scored 15 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions for Danny Cowley’s side.

This however, is not the 23-year-old’s first foray into Championship football, and the nature of that last stint in the second-tier, is something that could make this penalty miss rather concerning for those of a Blackburn persuasion.

Back in the 2020/21 season, Hirst was unable to find the back of the net in 32 appearances during a loan spell with Rotherham, as the Millers suffered an immediate relegation from the Championship to League One.

Given his record during that previous spell in the second-tier with Rotherham, it is hard not to feel as though Rovers were taking a risk with this signing, and there will likely have been pressure on Hirst as well, to show he can make an impact at this level.

That penalty in the Welsh capital on Tuesday could therefore have been the perfect opportunity for Hirst to get off the mark in the Championship, quickly make himself a hero among those Blackburn supporters, and give him the confidence in himself, that he can handle the pressure of this level, to go on and enjoy a productive season that helps kick-start the rest of his career.

Instead, having missed that penalty, the scrutiny about whether Hirst is capable making the impact a striker has to do at this level could again be about to mount, from outside if not from the player himself, as a quiet start to the season – Hirst has started just once in the Championship this season – continues.

Of course, that is not to say that Hirst does not deserve credit for showing the bravery required to step up and take that spot kick in such a pressurised situation.

Nor does it mean that he is not going to score any goals at all for Blackburn this season – his first goal for Portsmouth during the 2021/22 season did not come until November.

This though, was undeniably a huge opportunity for Hirst to get off the mark for Rovers in what would have been near-perfect circumstances, and the longer he has to wait for a goal, the harder it is going to be for it to eventually arrive, something several other Blackburn strikers have demonstrated in recent times.

Hirst of course is the first senior centre forward option Blackburn have signed since the departure of Adam Armstrong in the summer of 2021.

That lack of a replacement cost them badly in the battle for a Championship play-off place in the second half of last season when the fitness of form of Ben Brereton-Diaz began to drop.

As a result, this is a move that Blackburn badly need to work, especially given the Chile international was unable to take that spot-kick himself on Tuesday, as he had already been substituted by Jon Dahl Tomasson due to concerns of fatigue.

With that in mind, you feel there will be more concerns about this penalty miss for those of Blackburn persuasion, than missing out on what would have been a rather fortuitous point in the Welsh capital.