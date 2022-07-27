Opinion: Tottenham player has made the logical choice with Preston switch amid WBA and Sunderland interest

Troy Parrott snubbed a move to Sunderland, West Brom and Middlesbrough in making his switch to Preston North End.

When there are multiple clubs vying for a player’s signature it is only natural to have doubts.

There could be many what ifs that come from this moment, particularly if this loan move from Tottenham Hotspur doesn’t work out.

But the 20-year old has made the logical choice in making the decision to sign for Ryan Lowe’s side for the season ahead.

Given his options, Preston are the best chance he has at being given the room to develop his game and to improve as a player while being given ample playing time.

Sunderland have just earned promotion from League One and there are simply too many unknowns as of yet as to whether they will be competitive in this division or not.

The Black Cats could struggle and be fighting to maintain their place in the Championship. The team will certainly not be focused on competing for promotion from the get go.

Meanwhile, West Brom and Middlesbrough will be putting all of their eggs in that basket as they seek a return to the Premier League.

These three options all come with a lot of pressure that would fall squarely on the Irishman if he were in those squads.

While being able to thrive under pressure is a key asset that he will need to make it at Spurs, it is not the best breeding ground for breaking into senior level.

While Preston will be aiming to be competitive in the top half of the table, the pressure isn’t quite the same to be pushing for promotion.

There is also a small contingent of Irish players in the group, such as Alan Browne and Robbie Brady, who can offer that senior experience to help his transition to his new surroundings.

Lowe himself also played as a forward so will know the issues he faces and how to tackle them.

This is the right environment for a young striker to come through and that gives Parrott the best chance of performing well this season.

Because this could be a year of make or break for the starlet. He has performed well so far in 2022 with both MK Dons and Ireland, but Preston will be a test of his ability to step up.

He’s made the logical choice, but now he has to back it up with obvious improvements in his game to pay back the faith Preston have shown in him.