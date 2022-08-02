Opinion: Tottenham man would spearhead a very exciting attacking contingent at Cardiff City to kickstart Morison era

Cardiff City have been linked with a permanent move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Kion Etete by WalesOnline.

The 20-year-old managed nine goals and five assists in all competitions in loan spells at Northampton Town and Cheltenham Town last season.

Impressive numbers for his first full season in senior football, but it was the quality, rather than the quantity, of Etete’s finishes that caught the eye, screaming of a player destined to play above the third and fourth tier of English football.

The 20-year-old only has one year remaining on his deal at Tottenham, according to Transfermarkt, which could make him a very attractive commodity next summer, with only a compensation payment required to lure him away from North London.

The Bluebirds are currently playing in their fourth season since relegation from the Championship, meaning that they are not able to operate financially as freely as they did in the immediate campaigns that followed the drop down a division.

13 summer signings have come through the door in the Welsh capital, with only Ollie Tanner from Lewes requiring a transfer fee, which could put the Bluebirds in a good position to invest in Etete’s potential.

The 20-year-old may not be able to start week in week out in the Championship, and bringing in a more experienced striker on loan, as mentioned in the piece, appears sensible, but it would give Steve Morison a mouth-watering contingent of future attacking options.

To have such a deep group of promising attacking players at the club would put the Bluebirds in a strong position, and would give Morison a great opportunity to mold them into a striking unit in his own image.

25 questions about Cardiff City’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 25 In the club's 3-2 defeat to Blackpool in the Championship play-off final in 2009/10, who started in goal? Tom Heaton Nicky Weaver David Marshall Paul Rachubka

To add Etete, to Mark Harris, 23, Rubin Colwill, 20, Isaak Davies, 20, Max Watters, 23, and Ollie Tanner, 20, while Sheyi Ojo is moving towards his peak at 25, would certainly strike the right note with the supporters, and if three of the above players realise their potential then Cardiff are going to have a very menacing attacking contingent, that could at least make the club a lot of money in resale value if a Premier League return is not in the medium to long term.