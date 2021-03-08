Opinion: Tottenham fans ought to be excited as this EFL loanee is Premier League ready

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Oliver Skipp has slotted in seamlessly into a Norwich City side full of talent this season, starting every Championship fixture thus far.

The highly-rated 20-year-old has got his first taste of consistent first-team football this year, after making the odd cameo appearance in a Spurs shirt last season. Skipp almost instantly formed a partnership with Scotland international Kenny McLean at the base of midfield, highlighting Daniel Farke’s philosophy of having highly technical footballers across the entire pitch.

The Canaries may be flying high at present but that does not mean that Skipp has just walked into a favourable destination and fed off the quality from the squad.

The holding midfielder joined the club after nine straight defeats ended their short spell in the Premier League, with confidence levels at a comparative low.

This campaign also started rather shaky, losing two of their first four Championship fixtures. Since then, Norwich have continually improved and fully deserve their top of the table status.

His desire to get on the ball and ability to retain possession in tight spaces makes Skipp an incredible talent.

However, he is not confined to his possession-based capabilities, and has the grit and determination to do the dirty work.

He is an individual who’s work off the ball allows the likes of Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell to stay high and receive possession in attacking areas. The trust the rest of the team have in such a young and relatively inexperienced player is also there for all to see. The defence are willing to give him the ball when he is under pressure and the more forward thinking players know to expect a perfectly-weighted pass when the midfielder is in possession.

There remains questions about Skipp’s immediate future. It seems highly unlikely that Norwich would be able to strike a permanent deal for the 20-year-old, but with the midfield options his parent club have, an additional year on loan with the Canaries could be deemed beneficial for all parties involved.

Of course, this mainly relies on the Norfolk club achieving promotion this year, but their 10-point lead at the Championship summit suggests they are on their way to bouncing back at the first time of asking.

In the decreasingly likely scenario that the Canaries do not achieve promotion from the second tier, Spurs will most likely look towards top tier suitors. His scintillating and mature performances will certainly be catching the eye of some Premier League clubs, who will probably still try their luck should Norwich return.