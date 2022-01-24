Opinion: Top end League One clubs should target Luton Town outcast to strengthen their promotion bid

Nathan Jones has told Luton Today that the Championship club will need to offload players to make space for any new arrivals ahead of Deadline Day.

The Hatters have been heavily linked with Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson this month, and with Luton already possessing a plethora of midfield options, it would appear that offloading a player in this position could be prioritised.

One player who could head on for pastures new as a result of a lack of game time is holding midfielder Glen Rea.

The 27-year-old, who initially arrived as a centre-back when Luton were operating in League Two, has put in some excellent displays in a Luton shirt this season, however, he has not seen regular game time.

Jones has often labelled Rea as a player he can trust when the going gets tough for his side, possessing the physical capabilities and understanding of the game to be a relentless nuisance off the ball.

His positioning and defensive intelligence make him someone who can allow his midfield partners to have more attacking freedom.

He has also become a lot better from a technical perspective, as he now has more of an influence with the ball at his feet, possessing an excellent range of passing and good awareness.

Rea also has the leadership qualities and work rate to help a side maintain a promotion push and he also has that higher-level experience to go with it.

Luton have seemingly headed in a new direction this season, which has led to Rea’s lack of game time, but he undoubtedly has the ability to operate at Championship level again, something that promotion-chasing clubs in the third-tier will also look out for in their recruitment.

Rea is a versatile option too, and whilst he has grown into the holding midfield role, he can also slot in at centre-back and is especially comfortable within a back three.

Ultimately, Rea is someone who could help bolster the chances of promotion at a club currently competing at the top end of League One, with Luton perhaps eager to let him move on to allow the Championship club to add this month.