Just when it looked as though Sunderland's young squad was starting to get into full flow in the Championship, a Cardiff City-shaped curveball emerged at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon.

It was a slow start to 2023-24 for Tony Mowbray's side who recorded back-to-back losses to begin the campaign, but since being defeated 2-1 away at Preston North End, the Black Cats had picked up 13 points out of a possible 15 ahead of the weekend.

Their main issue though against Erol Bulut's side was going to be working out how to break down a team that would put a lot of bodies behind the ball - they managed to get past Rotherham United earlier on in the season who would do just that, but the Bluebirds were a different proposition.

Sunderland had the lion's share of possession with 65 percent of the ball in the match and double the number of shots, but as the clock ticked towards added time in the second half, Mark McGuinness headed home to secure the three points for the Welsh outfit.

It was a bitter blow for Mowbray's squad who had tried desperately to break down Cardiff's resolute defence, but it means that changes may have to be made to face another side on Friday night who will likely be setting up in a defensive way in the form of Sheffield Wednesday.

What changes should Tony Mowbray make ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash?

And the first change that Mowbray may need to make is up-front, where he now has options to choose from as opposed to last month, where he was very limited and hamstrung in what he could pick.

The departure of Ross Stewart has given three new recruits an opportunity to stake their claim to be Mowbray's first-choice attacker, with Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow thrown in there from the very start against Queens Park Rangers over a week ago.

Burstow has been preferred to Portuguese striker Luis Semedo in the last three matches, but with the 20-year-old struggling to make an impact in his first three starts for the club, there is reason to think that Mowbray should consider switching things up against the Owls this Friday.

Why should Mason Burstow be dropped?

It has been tough for Burstow to adapt quickly to Sunderland's way of playing - his senior football experience has been half a season in League One with Charlton and since his move to Chelsea he has been mainly playing under-21's football.

Therefore, coming up against strong, experienced centre-backs was never guaranteed to work straight away, and in his 62 minutes on the pitch against Cardiff he only touched the ball 13 times.

Burstow has had just four shots in his first three appearances for the Wearsiders, and it may now be time to give him a chance as a substitute instead.

Who comes in in his place though? Well, there is Semedo of course but now that his visa application has been sorted, it makes sense to give Nazariy Rusyn his first start for the club against Wednesday.

Despite suffering an injury in August, Rusyn went into the 2023-24 Ukrainian Premier League season fit and ready to go, so now that he has healed and even made his Sunderland debut briefly against Cardiff, he should be fine for at least a 60-minute appearance against Xisco Munoz's struggling side.

Rusyn clearly has an eye for goal, as showed when he scored 13 times in the top flight of Ukrainian football last season for Zorya Luhansk, and whilst a few minutes of action wasn't enough on Sunday to see what he's clearly about, he had trained for over a week with his new team-mates whilst his visa came through, so he's had plenty of time to adapt.

Sheffield Wednesday's defenders will not know what to expect from Rusyn, meaning it is the perfect time to unleash the 24-year-old and somewhat protect Burstow after a difficult first week in competitive action for the club.