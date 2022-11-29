Opinion: Timing not right for Mark Robins to abandon Coventry City project for QPR

With Michael Beale having officially departed QPR this week, the club is understandably pursuing its next managerial appointment.

Football League World has exclusively revealed that Coventry City’s Mark Robins is on the shortlist of potential candidates to take over at Loftus Road.

His credentials put him in a solid position to potentially take the reins of Rangers, having done a superb job with the Sky Blues in recent years.

The 52-year old has overseen the club’s rise from League Two back to the Championship since taking over in March 2017.

While the team did suffer relegation to the bottom tier that campaign, Robins wasted no time in leading the club back to League One via the play-offs the following season.

While promotion was earned in the curtailed term of 2019-20, the club did still win the third division title on their way back to the second tier.

Since returning to the Championship, Coventry have consistently improved and ultimately earned a solid 12th place finish last year.

This has all happened while the club has had its own difficulties off the pitch due to uncertainty surrounding their finances and even their home ground’s availability.

And yet Robins has continued to improve standards at the CBS Arena in his five years in charge at the club.

But the chance to manage QPR is one that he should look to avoid for the moment.

Continuing to work with Coventry now looks like a no-brainer decision even as turmoil persists behind the scenes.

With Doug King’s proposed takeover of the club, there is every chance that this is the moment that all of Robins’ hard work has been for.

The hope for the Sky Blues will be that the introduction of a new owner, and potentially ownership of their own stadium, will see investment back into the club which will only strengthen Robins’ position at Coventry.

While he could move to QPR and look to build a promotion contender out of that squad, recent weeks have shown the potential of what he has already built with Coventry, with the team having risen from bottom of the table to within just two points of the play-offs.

Giving that up now, right as a new owner looks set to possibly improve things around the club, would be a short-sighted move.

There is nothing inherently wrong with taking up the role as QPR’s next manager, but the timing is not right for Robins to seek a move elsewhere.

Not when he has already built what he needs to compete for promotion at the CBS Arena.