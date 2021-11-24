Opinion: Time is surely up for this Nottingham Forest man after Steve Cooper’s selection call

After losing Max Lowe to injury during last Saturday’s meeting with Reading, Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper had a big decision to make ahead of the club’s clash with Luton Town.

Since joining the Reds on a season-long loan deal from Sheffield United in the summer transfer window, Lowe has established himself as a key player for the club as he has started in 12 of their Championship fixtures.

Despite the fact that Gaetan Bong is more suited to the left-back role, Cooper opted to play Jack Colback in this position in Lowe’s absence.

This turned out to be an error by the Forest boss as Colback was unable to continue his fine form for Forest in this new role as he was sent-off in the second-half of the game.

Although Bong was able to help his side keep a clean-sheet against Luton after being introduced as a substitute during this game, he may not have been too pleased to learn that he has now seemingly fallen further down the pecking order at the City Ground.

Whereas Colback is set to miss Friday’s showdown with West Bromwich Albion, he could be given another opportunity to prove his worth at left-back if Bong is unable to step up the mark at The Hawthorns.

When you consider that the former Brighton & Hove Albion defender is currently averaging a relatively underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.44 in the Championship, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he fails to deliver the goods later this week.

Quiz: Have any of these 30 ex-Nottingham Forest players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Has former Nottingham Forest man Yuri Ribeiro ever played abroad? Yes No

Limited to just five appearances in the Championship this season, Bong’s time with Forest is surely reaching a crescendo as Cooper has only turned to him for inspiration on two occasions since being handed over the reins at the club.

Whilst Lowe is set to be out of action until the New Year as a result of a groin problem, the Reds should still be looking into the possibility of cutting ties with Bong as the upcoming transfer window represents the last chance that they will get to secure a reasonable fee for him as his current contract is set to expire next summer.

Both parties may end up benefitting from the defender’s departure.

Whereas Bong could seal a move to a team who are able to provide him with the game-time that he needs to excel as a player, Forest could use the money generated from his sale to re-invest in their squad.

By drafting in an individual who has the potential to become a better player than Bong in January, the Reds could potentially go on to achieve a great deal of success at this level in the absence of the 33-year-old.