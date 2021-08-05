Opinion: Time for Blackburn Rovers to make transfer call after rejecting duo as chance to sign ideal Adam Armstrong replacement emerges

It has been a summer of real uncertainty at Ewood Park regarding the long-term future of their star forward Adam Armstrong and Rovers have been handling the situation well up to this point.

There has been strong interest in Armstrong from both Southampton and Watford so far this summer, with both of those having come up with a potential cash plus player swap deal to try and tempt Rovers into cashing in on the forward.

It has been reported that Southampton have considered offering forward Michael Obafemi as part of a deal that would see them bring in Armstrong.

However, it was believed that Rovers did not want to sign the 21-year-old as part of a sale of their star striker this summer with them holding firm on their valuation. That came after the Saints had a cash offer for the striker rejected by Blackburn earlier in the transfer window.

However, since then Southampton have sanctioned the sale of Danny Ings to Aston Villa. According to Football League World sources that could see them come back in for Armstrong.

It has also been reported this summer that Watford have made an offer to Blackburn for Armstrong’s services that also included the chance for Rovers to take Andre Gray from them on loan for the campaign.

That is an offer that Tony Mowbray’s side declined as they once again remained firm over wanting their full valuation of him to be met.

According to the latest report from The Sun, Norwich City have now become the latest club to submit an offer to Blackburn for Armstrong this summer.

It is believed that the Canaries have offered a fee of around £15 million for the striker and are also willing to offer Adam Idah to Rovers as part of the deal.

While matters have been further complicated by reports from the Lancashire Telegraph revealing that Crystal Palace are now the latest side to enter the race for Armstrong’s signature.

Having remained so firm over their valuation of Armstrong all summer, Blackburn now need to start considering whether they should take the chance to accept an offer from Norwich of £15 million that would also see them bring in a quality replacement in the shape of Idah.

Idah is a player with vast amounts of potential and he has managed to make an impact at Norwich whenever he has featured really in the last two seasons despite finding chances hard to come by with Teemu Pukki the Canaries’ go-to player upfront.

The 20-year-old managed to make 20 appearances in the Championship for Norwich last term, but only one of those came from the start.

As a result, the forward averaged just 21 minutes per appearance. Therefore to have scored three goals and averaged 0.8 shots per game is impressive going and shows a lot of potential.

Under Mowbray, Blackburn have often been a team that can create plenty of chances going forwards and that was certainly the case last season as Armstrong received plenty of supply that enabled him to average 4.7 shots per game.

If Idah was handed regular starts by Blackburn next season then you could see him being able to put up some fairly high shot numbers and if he can do that then the chances are he will get the goals Rovers need.

Considering he is inexperienced still at Championship level you could not rely on him to be as prolific as Armstrong, but he should be more than ready to hit at least double figures.

You can see why a move for Obafemi and Gray were both turned down by Blackburn, but Idah seems to be a much better potential option for them to replace Armstrong.

At just 20-years-old there is a real chance to develop his game and potentially raise his valuation of £5 million at the moment considerably over the coming years.