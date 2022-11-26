Opinion: Three players Bristol City should target to replace Semenyo should he leave

Bristol City will be looking to push on after the World Cup break following a disappointing Championship campaign so far.

The Robins sit in 18th with Nigel Pearson under pressure to start turning the form around and generate results that push his side up the table.

This hasn’t been helped by injuries and underperformance, but the squad is good enough to be much higher placed in the table.

One of those players who is yet to get going is Antoine Semenyo who has had a slow start to the season. This hasn’t been helped by a shin injury curtailing his pre-season, meaning he’s been playing catch-up for form and fitness since.

However, there has been growing reports of interest for the 22-year-old who is currently at the World Cup in Qatar with Ghana.

That could leave Bristol City short in the attacking department. With the quality he brings to the side with both goals, assists and link-up play, they will need to move quickly to replace him.

Here are three players the Robins should look at if Semenyo leaves this January.

Think you know everything about Bristol City? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 How many goals has Jay DaSilva scored this season? 1 2 3

Daniel Barlaser

He’s not a direct replacement for Semenyo, but he adds creativity from deep positions, adding a different function to this Bristol City side.

His six assists in the league are the joint most for Rotherham, and with the wealth of attacking options already at Bristol City, bringing in additional creativity could go a long way to getting more out of this side in the final third.

Barlaser has been essential for Rotherham and with dynamic runs from Andi Weimann, Alex Scott and Nahki Wells, bringing in Barlaser to play those defence-splitting passes could be the key for Bristol City this season.

Finn Azaz

Azaz is currently on loan at Plymouth in League One where he is excelling. He averages 2.1 key passes per game according to WhoScored which means he’s creating an abundance of chances for his teammates.

He’s on loan from Aston Villa and at 22, he’s unlikely to break into the first team which means if Bristol City offer a reasonable, Villa could be tempted to part with him.

Semenyo adds creativity as well as goals, but there are already goals in this team meaning that creative plug will need to put back in with Azaz proving a worthy risk.

Victor Adeboyejo

If Bristol City are looking for a low cost option, Adeboyejo fits the profile incredibly well.

He was rarely given a chance at Barnsley, but now he’s at Burton Albion and playing regularly, he can’t stop scoring goals.

The 24-year-old is entering his peak years and has so far scored eight goals this season for the Brewers and with the Robins unlikely to want to spend all of the Semenyo fee, Adeboyejo could be brought in relatively cheaply.