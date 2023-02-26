Opinion: This week’s update could prove decisive with regards to player’s Blackburn Rovers future

On the pitch, this past week has been a near perfect one from a Blackburn Rovers point of view.

Three straight wins over Swansea City, Blackpool and QPR have seen Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side propel themselves back into contention for the play-offs in the Championship table.

Those results have seen the Ewood Park club climb back up to fourth in the standings, just two points adrift of third placed Middlesbrough.

Goals for attacking options such as Tyrhys Dolan, Sam Gallagher and Sam Szmodics have seen those players end individual scoring droughts, to fill the void left by injured top scorers Ben Brereton-Diaz and Bradley Dack.

However, for one player who started the week in such a positive fashion, things have gone quickly downhill from a personal point of view.

After starting that run by keeping a clean sheet and scoring an 89th-minute winner against Swansea, Daniel Ayala was then forced off in the second half of the midweek win over Blackpool with injury.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s victory at QPR, Tomasson then revealed that the centre back is set to miss the next eight weeks – the vast majority of what remains of the regular season – with a hamstring injury.

Sadly for Ayala, you do get the feeling that this latest update, is one that could ultimately prove a conclusive one, when it comes to questions over his long term future at Ewood Park as well.

As things stand, the centre back’s contract with Blackburn, is due to expire at the end of this season, and this latest update could make it hard for them to justify handing him another one.

Having joined the club as a free agent from Middlesbrough back in the summer of 2020, the Spaniard has been a consistently reliable performer when he has been on the pitch for Rovers.

The problem is though, that he has simply not been on the pitch enough in a blue and white shirt. To date, Ayala has made just 57 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Indeed, this setback also means he has been forced to endure an extended spell on the sidelines in all three of the seasons he has spent in this particular part of Lancashire.

As a result, with Ayala unlikely to add many more to his tally of appearances for Blackburn, it looks as though he is going to an end the campaign, averaging around just 20 appearances per season for the club.

For a player Blackburn will look to so much for a source of experience in matches given the youthful nature of their other defensive options, that of consistent availability of Ayala, makes him a difficult player to rely on, no matter how good he is in when fit.

Meanwhile, it is also worth noting that his profile and reputation means the Spaniard is among the club’s highest earners as things stand.

That too is likely going to work against him in these circumstances, since it makes it hard to justify spending so much on a new deal for him, when they are not getting their maximum use out of him on the pitch.

When you consider the fact that the pressure will be on Blackburn to recruit well in the summer window after what happened in January, you feel the club will want to get the most out of those finances, by finding the player they can get the most out of their investment on.

Beyond that, the fact of the matter is that Ayala will be 33-years-old by the early stages of next season, meaing he is nearing the latter part of his career.

You feel that is something that is not going to help avoid more injuries in the future, given the toll his time as a player appears to have taken on him already.

Of course, given Blackburn in particular are a side who do place an emphasis on the progressing the careers of young players in particular.

Meanwhile, the club’s interest in Ryan Porteous – who went on to join Watford – in the January window, also suggests they may well be looking at other options when it comes to their future at centre back.

It seems therefore, that with it already looking as though Ayala is facing an uphill battle to secure his future at Blackburn beyond the end of this season, this latest update is unlikely to have done him any favours.