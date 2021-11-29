Opinion: This Sheffield United player must ignore swirling transfer speculation 

Paul Heckingbottom taking over now at Sheffield United will provide a fresh chance for a number of players to get their careers at Bramall Lane back on track.

Out of all of the players that fit into that category at Sheffield United, Rhian Brewster is perhaps the one that most needed a change in manager and a fresh chance to finally get his career with the Blades heading in the right direction.

Brewster was never able to fully convince Slavisa Jokanovic over his talents and he was only handed a handful of chances to impress in the Championship under the Serbian manager. The 21-year-old as a result scored just one goal in the league for the Blades during his opening nine appearances and there was little sign of that improving significantly.

However, Heckingbottom showed a lot of faith in Brewster by naming him in his starting line-up against Bristol City on Sunday. The faith from the former Barnsley and Leeds United boss was rewarded by the 21-year-old when he fired home the opening goal of the game on 40 minutes to score the first goal of his tenure at Bramall Lane.

Brewster’s natural talent has seen him emerge on the radar of his old boss Steve Cooper ahead of the January transfer window. It is believed that Nottingham Forest could make a move to sign the forward on loan in the winter window to bolster their attacking options during the second half of the campaign.

Whilst Jokanovic was in charge it seemed that a move to Forest and a chance to work under Cooper, with who he scored 11 goals in 22 games in a loan spell with Swansea City in 2019/20, would potentially be the best option for Brewster.

Now though after scoring his second goal of the campaign against Bristol City, Brewster has the chance to get an extended run in the side upfront. That will give him the chance to really show his best form for Sheffield United and he could have a huge role to play for them in the hectic festive period of fixtures.

1 of 22 Kyle McFadzean? Birmingham City Coventry City Hull City West Brom

At this stage in his career, the jury is still out on whether Brewster can fulfill the potential he showed at Liverpool in his youth development. Constantly moving out on loan is not the ideal approach to help him find his rhythm and therefore he should be aiming to ignore speculation of such a move in January.

Instead, Brewster needs to knuckle down and try and make sure that he builds on his goal against Bristol City. The 21-year-old’s all-around game should get better with a more attack-minded approach from Heckingbottom and it is now up to him to show that he can be the player the Blades thought they were buying.