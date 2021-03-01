Opinion: This Luton Town January decision seems to be a calculated risk that is paying off

January signing Elijah Adebayo made it two goals in as many games on Saturday, scoring the winner in Luton Town’s 3-2 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

The 23-year-old joined the Hatters late on deadline day and seems to be a calculated risk that is paying off.

The Hatters took a punt by signing Walsall forward Elijah Adebayo, after he had just reached double figures in the fourth tier of English football. The striker had shown plenty of promise in the depths of the Football League, but he was expecting to remain with the Saddlers before late interest from Luton and Huddersfield Town.

It initially seemed that Adebayo would be gradually eased into the side, but Luton’s attack had been rather blunt, forcing Jones to start the frontman against Millwall last Tuesday.

Two goals and standout performances later and he seems to be answering the goalscoring crisis that was emerging at Luton. The Hatters have scored more goals in the two games than in their previous eight matches, highlighting Adebayo’s sudden impact.

As well as possessing a finishing touch, he is also a physical presence and despite playing in uncharted territory in these last two games, he has shown that he is more than capable against Championship opposition.

Upon arrival, Jones was adamant that he already possessed the raw attributes to become a top quality striker, but admitted that it could take quite a while to adapt to the technicality of Championship football. However, Adebayo has already demonstrated that he is as competent with the ball at his feet than he is in the air.

His ability to adapt so quickly to second tier football raises the question of how far can he actually go. At just 23 years of age, Luton appear to have discovered a gem, but will be cautiously keeping him grounded. It remains unseen if Adebayo has earned a regular starting spot, with the experienced James Collins still a trusted option for Jones.

There is no denying that Collins’ work rate is nothing short of exceptional, but he has been slammed for the number of missed chances this season. Adebayo has certainly started life as a Hatter magnificently and has provided Nathan Jones with an exciting alternative option.

Another positive that emerged from Saturday’s game, was the partnership he formed with Harry Cornick. At 2-0 down, Jones brought the 25-year-old on alongside Adebayo and the pairing worked instantaneously. It was Cornick’s turn and subsequent cross that led to Adebayo scoring the late winner.

Whether playing as the sole striker or within a forward pairing, the 23-year-old has shown that he is capable of rising to the challenge. With the threat of relegation diminishing and the chances of reaching the play-offs equally as slim, the remainder of this campaign is an excellent opportunity for Nathan Jones to prepare him for next season.