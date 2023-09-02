Highlights Leicester City have had an excellent start to the season, winning their first four league games despite losing key players like Maddison and Barnes.

The team has shown resilience and depth, with late goalscorers and strong bench options contributing to their success.

While some bench players may leave before the transfer deadline, Leicester still has a strong squad and can secure promotion with their current options.

Leicester City have made an excellent start to the 2023/24 campaign.

They may have lost the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, but that hasn't fazed them with Enzo Maresca's side winning their opening four league games of the season.

The Foxes were arguably lucky to win their opening game of the campaign against Coventry City considering the fact the Sky Blues had a few great chances to score more than one goal.

But they have game-changers in their squad and one of them is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who managed to grab a late brace against Mark Robins' men.

They have since recorded league victories against Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City and Rotherham United, winning all of these games by a one-goal margin.

That may not be that impressive - but Maresca is still a new face at the King Power Stadium and he needs more time to implement his system.

The transfer window and speculation won't have helped their cause - but they have taken 12 points from 12 and no Leicester supporter can complain about their start to this term.

What key factor could help Leicester City to secure promotion?

They have won all four of their league matches late on and that isn't a surprise because of the depth they have.

The late goalscorers in the games against Huddersfield and Rotherham, Stephy Mavididi and Kasey McAteer, both started those matches but the added energy from their substitutes will have helped their cause.

And the number of top-quality options they have was reinforced by their bench at the weekend.

Danny Ward has appeared for Wales at a senior international level, James Justin is highly rated, Cesare Casadei has been tipped to become a regular first-teamer for Chelsea in the future, Jamie Vardy is a club legend and former England international, Marc Albrighton has a lot of experience under his belt, Hamza Choudhury has played regularly at this level, Timothy Castagne has played for Belgium and Luke Thomas is a very promising full-back.

The least well-known substitute on Saturday was Jakub Stolarczyk - but is seemingly preferred to Daniel Iversen who shone at Preston North End - with the Foxes having plenty of depth in the goalkeeping department.

Last season's Championship title-winners Burnley benefitted from having plenty of options in their squad and this is why they should look to retain plenty of their first-teamers.

That may keep their wage bill high - but they can probably afford to have a high wage bill following the sales of Barnes and Maddison.

Could some of Leicester City's bench options from the weekend leave before Friday's deadline?

Casatgne has already made the move to Fulham so he won't be available for Maresca's side anymore.

And Thomas could potentially join him, with Leeds United believed to be interested in the defender.

You feel there will be more arrivals at the King Power Stadium before the deadline if there are further departures, but even if there aren't, they could still have a very strong bench.

Iversen, Alex Smithies, Harry Souttar, Conor Coady, Boubakary Soumare, Dennis Praet, Wanya Marcal-Madivadua, Patson Daka and new signing Yunus Akgun weren't even in the matchday squad against the Millers.

They could definitely benefit from having a bit more depth in defence and in the forward department - but the options they already have will set them up to secure a quick top-flight return.

Having depth and excellent bench options will be particularly useful for them because they can name nine substitutes and games are also going on longer this term.