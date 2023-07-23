Leeds United appear to be getting their house in order when it comes to rebuilding for their Championship campaign, with their ownership situation sorted as well as a new head coach and technical director appointed in recent weeks.

With the only real significant outgoings so far being Rodrigo to Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan and Marc Roca to Real Betis, there could be lots of business done now before the transfer window closes on September 1 - that means both incoming and outgoing.

Plenty of United's stars will be attracting bids in the next few weeks, and one particular area of the pitch that they could be vulnerable in is the engine room.

Roca has departed and Tyler Adams is attracting significant attention from Premier League sides, leaving Daniel Farke's current options as young Darko Gyabi, an even younger Archie Gray, Jamie Shackleton and Sam Greenwood - who perhaps wouldn't be suited to a holding role anyway.

Multiple signings are needed in that particular department and one is set to arrive in the form of Ethan Ampadu, but Leeds could add to it by going down a route they haven't often gone down - signing a player from bitter rivals Manchester United.

Daniel James arrived from Old Trafford for £25 million in 2021 but it's still not often you see the two clubs do business, but they should swallow their pride once again to bring Hannibal Mejbri to Elland Road.

What is Hannibal's current situation at Man United?

Hannibal has been at United since he moved from Monaco in 2019 when he was just a 16-year-old for a fee that could eventually rise to €10 million.

He impressed in United's youth squads in his first couple of years and that led to a contract extension in 2021, keeping him under contract until June 2024 but with a club option to extend that by an extra year into 2025.

Having played just three times for the Red Devils though at senior level, it's unlikely that he will get regular minutes anytime soon despite being a part of the club's pre-season plans.

Officially, Hannibal has less than 12 months remaining on his deal at Old Trafford, although you'd expect that the club would trigger the extra year if they had any intention of keeping him around.

However, The Athletic have put a different slant on things by reporting that although another loan deal away from United is likely following his year with Birmingham City last season, a permanent exit for the Tunisia international hasn't been ruled out.

The likes of Manchester City have sold promising youngsters for big fees with sell-on and buy-back clauses, and this is a potential route they could go down with the tenacious midfielder.

Why should Leeds sign Hannibal?

As mentioned, Leeds have a problem in the middle of the park in terms of depth which Hannibal could sort out massively.

The 20-year-old is clearly a talent and already has 24 caps for the Tunisia national team, but he needs regular football at club level too.

Birmingham offered him that in 2022-23 with 41 appearances in all competitions, showing his creative side with six assists but he was also ill-disciplined at times both with his fouling and his dissent with 11 yellow cards racked up.

Having played in a midfield two at times with Krystian Bielik with the Blues, that is a role that Hannibal could take up again at Leeds with the dearth of players there, but he's also just as capable in an attacking midfield role and pressing from the front.

If Man United are going to sell Hannibal though, how much would they want?

Well, a player of his potential would surely cost in the region of at least £10 million with potential add-ons to factor in as well, but he would surely be worth every penny as he could get even better.

It may be hard for some Leeds fans to stomach Red Devils players pulling on their shirt at times, but an exception should be made for the talented and fiery Tunisian.