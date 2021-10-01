Opinion: There’s only one thing you can predict with Luton Town at this moment in time

Ahead of their clash against Huddersfield Town this weekend, Luton Town are an unpredictable mixed bag, but an exciting one on the rise, at that.

As the night fell on August 21st, Luton had just slumped to a 5-0 home defeat at the hands of Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City side. It served as their second defeat of the season, but also paved the way to a six match winless run in the Sky Bet Championship.

That run subsequently ended over a month later, this past Wednesday night. A 5-0 victory and another West Midlands side in the form of Coventry City were dismantled by the Hatters, who’ve been an entertaining watch this campaign.

After 10 matches in the second tier this season, for and against Luton have seen a combined 34 goals in their matches. Although leaky at the back this season, they’ve also been clinical and impressive in the final third, resulting in drubbings on both sides of the scoreline and high scoring draws.

On Saturday afternoon the Hatters face Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield, who are just one place outside the play-off places at this early stage, in seventh.

The Terriers got back to winning ways on Tuesday night, as they scored late to frustrate Blackburn Rovers in an exciting 3-2 victory at the John Smith’s Stadium. It ended a two-game wait for a goal, after defeats to Nottingham Forest and Swansea City, and the Luton fixture anticipates to be a great watch with both teams striving to keep points to the front runners.

From a Luton perspective, staying up on their first campaign back in the Championship in 2019/20, before climbing to a top-half finish in 12th last year and impressing – it set up an exciting summer to build further, and they did just that.

Bringing in Amari’i Bell and Reece Burke to strengthen the defensive side, as well as Allan Campbell and Henri Lansbury as an experienced Championship heads, both in midfield. The Hatters bolstered options in their forward line, with Fred Onyedinma, Carlos Mendes, Admiral Muskwe and Cameron Jerome all arriving at Kenilworth Road, offering as varying properties going forward alongside what Luton had.

With additions all over the pitch this summer, that extra depth is fantastic for Luton in their third Championship season. The expectation of the Hatters is low, but it’s clear for all to see that they’re a side that want to continue adding to their unbelievable climb since their promotion from the National League just seven years ago in 2014.

Harry Cornick shone against Coventry and has been the catalyst in the final third this season, alongside Elijah Adebayo, whose presence up top has helped him find the net five times so far.

Despite having the fourth worst defensive record in the division, Luton have kept four clean sheets, with only one team in the division bettering that with five.

They sit in the same position of fourth comparative to the amount of goals scored this season, showing their quality at the opposing end in the final third.

An international break is upon us, therefore halting the Championship calendar for two weeks, so both Luton and Huddersfield will value three points to take into the break, and put pressure on the top six. Whatever the score, if the formula this season continues it’s likely a match that will contain goals.

