Opinion: The two Welsh internationals who could solve Cardiff’s striker problem without spending a penny

Cardiff City’s 14th summer signing appears to be all but confirmed, with 6ft 6 Kion Etete undergoing a medical with the club ahead of a move worth up to £500,000.

But despite calls from some sections of the Bluebirds fanbase to supplement the 20-year-old’s arrival with a more experienced, Championship-hardy figure like Lewis Grabban, it’s worth remembering that two jewels of Cardiff’s recent youth academy revival are destined for a much-improved season this time around.

Rubin Colwill may have spent last season predominantly as an attacking midfielder, but the senior Welsh international’s clear technical prowess and stunning finish against Liverpool in last season’s FA Cup demonstrate that a future further forward may be on the cards.

Evidently, Steve Morison wants his striker to be able to link up play and run the channels, with Etete profiling as a mobile target man who also managed 3 assists in his 13 game half-season at Cheltenham Town.

Colwill has played almost equal amounts of minutes as a winger and centrally in his career, which suggests a similar capability to be effective as a striker who drifts into wide areas.

He may lack the physical presence of Etete, but at 6ft2 and just 20 years old there is potential for Colwill to grow into his body over this season and become a real thorn in the side of Championship defences as a centre-forward.

Currently nursing a hamstring injury, it is hoped by many fans that there’ll be a route back into the starting XI for Colwill, who was last year’s Young Player of the Season, upon his return.

But with the form of Romaine Sawyers in attacking midfield, Colwill may be forced to look elsewhere for a nailed-down role in this Bluebirds team. He could well prove to be the answer to the search for a permanent fixture in Cardiff’s front-line.

If Morison sees Colwill’s role differently, then Isaak Davies also appears capable of stepping up and having a big season this year as a number 9, dovetailing nicely in a freer role in Cardiff’s forward line.

Davies signed his professional contract in 2021 alongside Colwill, but is an altogether different type of player who at 5ft7 has the explosive pace to run off of any of Colwill, Etete or Max Watters to create space and stretch opposition defences.

With 5 goal contributions in 21-22, a season which Davies started as just a teenager, there is clearly room for improvement.

But once the local lad returns from a niggling hamstring injury (also like Colwill), there’s every chance that he develops into a dangerous Championship forward.

Cardiff’s summer rebuild has been all about revamping this squad by prioritising youth and development over costly aging stars.

It is evident that a solution is required up front, but why change strategy by going after Championship journeymen on high wages when there are two exciting prospects already in the squad?