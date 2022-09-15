Opinion: The tweak Chris Wilder needs to make with Riley McGree at Middlesbrough to get the best out of him

Middlesbrough have been very disappointing at the start of this Championship season and are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference after nine matches.

Chris Wilder’s men built some positive momentum in the second half of last term and demonstrated what they are capable of with FA Cup triumphs over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Boro had an opportunity to secure back-to-back wins and begin climbing the table on Tuesday evening, but instead they found themselves 3-0 down at half time to Cardiff City, and a second half fightback was not enough to avoid defeat.

The Teesside club’s underlying process has not been as concerning, with an expected goal (xG) difference of 4.6, as per Infogol, and they have unsustainably underperformed to concede 15 goals from 9.9 xGA over the course of the campaign so far, but they have flattered to deceive for too long to not alter their tactics a little in the coming weeks.

They have been leaking goals while set up in a rather cautious 3-5-1-1 formation of late, and playing a front two, to which Wilder has had a lot of success doing in previous years, could help them keep the ball in the opposition’s half for longer.

Marcus Forss, Duncan Watmore and potentially Matthew Hoppe, who signed from Real Mallorca in the summer, are options to partner Rodrigo Muniz at the top of the pitch.

Chuba Akpom may come back into the fold at some stage after starting the season strongly before picking up an injury.

That said, Riley McGree has been one of few players who can feel positive about their performances so far this season, so it could be a smarter move to adapt his role rather than drop him for a striker.

Middlesbrough quiz: Which club do these 20 ex-Boro youth players play for now?

1 of 20 Adam Reach Wigan West Brom Luton Stoke

McGree could potentially play in between a midfield duo of Matt Crooks and Alex Mowatt and a strike partnership, or simply drop back and replace one of Mowatt or Crooks as a box-to-box midfielder.

The Australian has performed admirably in quite an unfamiliar attacking midfield role, but in a tactical sense he may be limiting their attacking threat.

Muniz has got up and running now, bagging two in his last three games and Forss and Watmore have both been effective goalscorers in the second tier in recent seasons.

It feels as if Boro are being too passive and focusing so much on improving their defence that it is getting worse, aiming to be more adventurous in the final third could in turn take the pressure off of the backline, and McGree seems to be the obvious player to drop back or out of the team to make that possible.