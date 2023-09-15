Highlights Portsmouth boss John Mousinho wants to sign Abu Kamara permanently from Norwich City, recognizing his potential and importance to the team.

Kamara has impressed with his game time at Portsmouth so far, although he has only scored one goal. Mousinho sees a future for him at the club.

Norwich City should be patient with Kamara and not sell him permanently to Portsmouth, unless they are in dire need of funds. Kamara has the potential to be a prolific goalscorer at a senior level.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has admitted that he would like to sign Norwich City forward Abu Kamara permanently, speaking to The News.

The 20-year-old had also been linked with a move to Reading in the summer, but their difficulties with embargoes potentially stopped them from getting a deal over the line for the young forward.

They could have richly benefitted from his presence considering Sam Smith's absence, but in hindsight, a move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium may not have been a good career choice considering the turmoil they are in and the fact they are now in the relegation zone following their latest points deduction.

It comes as no surprise that Kamara attracted interest considering how much he has shone in Premier League 2 and at his age, he now needs to start making the transition from youth football to a senior level to give him the best chance of fulfilling his potential.

Not only can he play first-team football in League One but he can also play regularly and this can only be a good thing for his development - even if he isn't as prolific as he would like to be.

How has Abu Kamara got on at Portsmouth so far?

Kamara will be pleased with the amount of game time he is getting at Fratton Park so far, with nine competitive appearances to his name so far this term.

He has only scored one goal in the process, but he is seemingly impressing manager Mousinho, who admitted: "We would love to sign Abu next summer but my suspicion is that, if he progresses the way he should progress, Norwich will be after him next season and he’ll be in their first-team.

"We would certainly look to the future, though. A good example would be Bali Mumba, who went to Plymouth on loan and then Norwich decided they would let him go and he joined permanently.

"If that's a possibility with Abu then we’d look at that and see what’s coming up next year. However, we don’t know what the financials would be, we don't know if Abu would want to do it, etc, etc."

Kamara has spent a chunk of the campaign on the bench but has also had starting opportunities - and he will want to be in good form throughout the season so he can give himself a good chance of keeping a starting spot.

Should Norwich City sell Abu Kamara to Portsmouth permanently?

The Canaries made a surprising move in the summer when they decided to sell Mumba to Plymouth Argyle permanently.

Not only did Mumba shine and could have fitted into the Canaries' system, but he is also young and has plenty of potential.

Following a disappointing 2022/23 campaign, David Wagner's side needed an injection of freshness and he could have provided it.

Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be, but Kamara could come back next season and be a real asset if he shines at Fratton Park.

Scoring 28 Premier League 2 goals in the past two campaigns, the 20-year-old certainly has the potential to be a prolific goalscorer at a senior level but whether he can make that transition remains to be seen.

If he can at least stay fit this season, the Canaries shouldn't be looking to sell him permanently next summer, regardless of which league they are in.

It may take a while for Kamara to score regularly at a first-team level and he will learn some harsh lessons on the south coast this term.

But Norwich need to stay patient with him and certainly shouldn't be looking to sell him to Pompey permanently unless they are in desperate of income.

And you have to doubt whether Pompey would have the funds to secure Kamara for the long term.