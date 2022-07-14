Opinion: The transfer stance Fulham player should take on potential Middlesbrough loan move

Championship side Middlesbrough have revived their interest in Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, according to a Twitter update from journalist Vene Casagrande.

The Teesside outfit first expressed an interest in the Brazilian last summer but were unable to get a deal over the line before the Cottagers won the race for his services, with Marco Silva recruiting the young forward as a backup option to Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Although he made a respectable 25 league appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, most of these displays came from the bench with his impact being severely limited during his first season in English football.

The Cottagers’ promotion may have helped to soften the blow – but at 21 – Muniz needs to start playing every week if he wants to fulfil his potential.

He could get the opportunity to play regularly at the Riverside Stadium, with Andraz Sporar, Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun all leaving the club on the expiration of their loan deals, leaving Boro with just a few options up top.

Two of these existing options in Chuba Akpom and Uche Ikpeazu have been told they can find new clubs this summer, leaving Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn as Chirs Wilder’s two main players in the forward department at this stage.

Considering Watmore’s limited role during 2021/22 and Coburn’s inexperience, you would back Muniz to be ahead of them in the pecking order but you could easily see Boro bringing in as many as three new forwards during the summer window.

Wilder may operate with two up top – but other possible additions like target Thomas Henry could also be strong candidates to be regular starters.

And there’s a real risk Muniz will be left out of the starting lineup in favour of permanent additions during 2022/23, in Wilder’s potential quest to have a settled starting lineup for the coming years.

If he isn’t going to be a regular starter on Teesside, then he may as well save himself the hassle and remain in the English capital at this stage because the promoted side’s lack of signings means he could be a valuable squad player during the early stages of this upcoming term.

This is why he should be seeking reassurances on how much game time he would be getting at the Riverside before deciding whether to make the temporary move up north.