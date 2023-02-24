Opinion: The summer action Sheffield United ought to consider for long-term absentee after Heckingbottom update

It seems that things are finally starting to move in a positive and promising direction for Jack O’Connell at Sheffield United once again.

It is almost two-and-a-half years since the defender made his last appearance for the Blades, which came in a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa back in September 2020.

Since then, a serious knee injury that has required two seperate surgeries has kept the now 28-year-old out of action.

However, it seems the defender is now slowly but surely closing in on a return to action, with Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom revealing this week that O’Connell is now once again training on the grass.

As a result, it seems that the Blades are soon set to face the prospect of having to make a big decision on the future of the defender, and there does seem to be an argument, that there is only one sensible outcome for the club.

Right now, O’Connell is due to be out of contract at Bramall Lane at the end of this season, which could see him become a free agent in just a few month’s time.

But given this update, it seems the Blades need to be taking what steps they can, to extend the 28-year-old’s stay at the club, beyond that point.

For starters, with the effort that O’Connell has put in to get himself fit after such a long period time, it feels like it would be the right thing to do by the player, to give him the opportunity to show that he can still earn himself a place in the Blades’ side.

By contrast, letting him go to face such an uncertain future on his own after so long out, would feel like a rather harsh approach to take with the 28-year-old.

Indeed, it is also worth noting, that doing so is something that could pay-off massively for Sheffield United themselves.

It should not be forgotten that O’Connell was one of the standout performers of the Yorkshire club’s excellent first campaign back in the Premier League in the 2019/20 season.

Of course, the defender’s success during that campaign, means he was no doubt a huge loss to the Blades as they were relegated just a year later in such a dismal season, where those injury issues restricted him to just two outings.

As a result, if he was able to rediscover that form, or something close to it, then O’Connell could once again become a major asset for Sheffield United.

Admittedly, that may not be easy for him to do after so long out, especially with the demands of the Premier League that the club will be hoping they have to deal with next season.

But if he is going to be ready to play again by the start of the 2023/24 campaign, then the prospect of a loan move could also be considered.

That is something that could both give O’Connell the opportunity to rediscover his match fitness and sharpness, and to prove to those watching on at Bramall Lane, that he can still play a role for the Blades in the future.

Indeed, given the form he has previously shown with Sheffield United, you imagine there would be no shortage of takers for the defender either.

With all that in mind, it seems there is one obvious stance that Sheffield United must take with regards to O’Connell’s future in the summer, and despite his expiring contract, that should not involve a permanent departure from Bramall Lane if possible.