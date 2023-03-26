Whatever happens at Sunderland for the rest of this season, their campaign has been a success.

Following promotion from League One courtesy of the play-offs last season, this campaign was all about ensuring they did not drop back down to the third tier, and they have comfortably achieved that.

In fact, they've gone further, taking a significant step towards re-establishing themselves at this level.

Of course, the club are still in contention for the play-off places, too.

Although currently sitting 11th and facing a seven point deficit to Millwall in sixth, even the most optimistic Sunderland supporters would accept it is an uphill task.

Sunderland's progress this season has been made even more remarkable after they were plunged into somewhat of a crisis when Alex Neil shocked the EFL and departed the Stadium of Light for Stoke City just weeks into the season.

With Neil's Stoke side currently lower in the table than Sunderland, for now, the Black Cats can have the last laugh. However, rumours have emerged that would be a real kick in the teeth for the club and its supporters.

Indeed, Neil is now reportedly eyeing a raid on his former club, and is set to target Black Cats star Ross Stewart this summer.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who has reported that the former Sunderland boss is plotting a 'cheeky' move for one of his former players.

Nixon claims that Neil made the move to Stoke to have more transfer funds to spend and have the main say in signings, and with his first summer window ahead of him at the Bet 365 Stadium, Stewart is in his sights.

Sunderland, though, simply cannot stand for this, and even despite Ross Stewart's current contract situation, should not sell to Stoke City.

Indeed, it would be far too much of a kick in the teeth for the club's supporters were Neil to be the man to prise him away from the Stadium of Light.

Stewart, given the goals he has scored at the club, has become a vastly popular figure in the North East in recent seasons.

Indeed, this campaign, despite his injury struggles, he has still netted 11 times in all competitions, and remains the club's top scorer despite playing in a fraction of their overall games.

To lose him at all would be a devastating blow, but with his contract due to expire this summer, or realistically next summer given Sunderland have the option to extend his contract by a further year, the possibility of a sale does exist this summer.

However, given the recent history between the two clubs, Sunderland simply have to refuse a sale to Stoke City and Alex Neil.