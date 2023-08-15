Leicester City remain keen on Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ilias Chair, according to Darren Witcoop.

Enzo Maresca has just over two weeks to make further additions to his squad before the transfer window closes and he will be particularly keen to ensure his squad is as strong as possible following the sales of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

They have already been active in the transfer market with Harry Winks, Conor Coady, Mads Hermansen, and Stephy Mavididi coming in permanently and Callum Doyle arriving on loan.

All five could be excellent additions, with Mavididi looking like a particularly exciting player. He was unplayable at times for the Foxes but more attacking firepower could be required and Chair, who can operate as an attacking midfielder and a winger, could provide that.

Recording five goals and nine assists in the Championship last season, he could improve that record at the King Power Stadium and be a key player that leads the Foxes back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

What is QPR's transfer stance on Ilias Chair?

QPR aren't prepared to lose Chair without a fight, with Gareth Ainsworth's side understandably reluctant to let go of the Morocco international this summer.

Instead, they are keen to offload Chris Willock, something that could give them the license to keep hold of Chair and spend money on new signings.

However, Maresca's side are expected to step up their interest in the latter before the transfer window closes and with this, the R's may need to line up some potential replacements in case the Midlands side come in with an offer they can't turn down.

What should Ilias Chair's stance be on a move to Leicester City?

Chair's versatility could earn him a place in the starting lineup.

An attacking midfield role probably isn't on offer for the Moroccan because of the quality they already have in the middle of the park.

However, they are light in options on the wing and that's the position Chair would presumably fill.

Mavididi has come in and looks as though he will be a real asset, but there's a starting spot available on the other side and with the experience he has, you would back the QPR man to start ahead of Kasey McAteer and Wanya Marcal-Madivadua.

With the Foxes likely to finish much higher than his current side at the end of the season, this move seems like a no-brainer for Chair who would probably earn a better salary in the Midlands too.

However, there's a chance more wingers could join Maresca's side between now and the end of the window.

This is why Chair simply must seek assurances regarding the game time he will get at the King Power, with the 25-year-old needing to play every week considering his age, ability, and potential.

He's pretty much guaranteed starts at QPR but that may not be the case at Leicester, so he can't afford to sign for the Foxes without being guaranteed a place in the first XI.

And in the event he doesn't always make it into the starting lineup, he should seek reassurances that he will be able to go out on loan.

Clauses can surely be inserted into any contract agreed with Leicester so the 25-year-old can seal a loan or permanent exit if he doesn't start a certain number of games.