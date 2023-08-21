Highlights Crystal Palace have made an enquiry for Daniel Iversen, but his chances of regular first-team minutes may be limited this season.

Iversen could be available for around £5m, making him an affordable option for Palace, who are also considering other goalkeepers.

While a move to Crystal Palace could offer Iversen a chance to play top-flight football, it's not guaranteed and he may need to push for a move elsewhere to secure regular playing time.

Crystal Palace have made an enquiry for Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, according to Alan Nixon.

Iversen wasn't part of the Foxes' matchday squad against Cardiff City on Saturday, with Danny Ward coming in as Mads Hermansen's understudy at the weekend.

Although a potential injury crisis in the goalkeeping department could give the former Preston North End loanee an opportunity to shine, it looks as though his minutes in the first team will be limited this term.

This is a shame for 26-year-old Iversen - because he may have been hoping to win a lot more minutes for Enzo Maresca's side following their fall from the Premier League.

But his future now looks bleak - and it's clear that he needs to secure a move away before the transfer window closes for the sake of his career.

At 26, he simply must be starting at a senior level most weeks and he won't get those opportunities unless there's an injury crisis. He can't rely on that happening though.

How much will Daniel Iversen cost Crystal Palace?

Unsurprisingly, it has been reported that Iversen is surplus to requirements at the King Power Stadium.

The player's deal may not expire for another two years, but the Foxes' stance on the shot-stopper should help to bring his price down and make him more affordable for interested sides.

The Daily Mail believes Leicester are looking for around £5m for the goalkeeper, which should be affordable for Roy Hodgson's side considering they are in the Premier League.

Journalist Nixon has claimed that the Eagles are looking at other stoppers as well though, with Alex McCarthy and Dean Henderson on their radar.

Both are not expected to be number ones as Southampton and Manchester United this term, with the former likely to be the cheaper option out of the two for Palace if they made approaches for both.

Should Daniel Iversen make the move to Crystal Palace?

Vicente Guaita could be on his way out of Selhurst Park before the transfer window closes, which would mean Iversen will go head-to-head with Sam Johnstone for a starting spot at Selhurst Park if the Spanish stopper departs.

It could be argued, therefore, that Iversen would have a great chance to play top-flight football on a regular basis if he made this switch to South London.

That would be a dream for the Dane who doesn't look set to win much first-team football in the Championship as things stand.

But he isn't guaranteed regular game minutes and probably wouldn't get the chance to go out on loan if things didn't work out for him in the English capital, because he could be Palace's second-choice keeper for the next few years.

That isn't ideal for a player that needs to be playing as much as possible as he arguably approaches the stage of his career where he's supposed to be at his peak.

Instead, he needs to push for a move (either on a loan agreement or permanent deal) to a side where he's going to be guaranteed a starting spot.

Leicester may prefer a permanent deal to generate a decent amount of revenue for themselves but they will surely want to get him off the wage bill in whatever way they can considering they have Hermansen, Ward and Alex Smithies at their disposal too.

And this could allow plenty of sides to strike a loan deal for him, making him a potentially affordable option for a second-tier club.

He's probably more likely to win more starts at this level.