Luton Town and Burnley are both interested in getting a deal over the line for Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old has put himself in the shop window following successful loan spells at Cardiff City and Luton, winning promotion with the latter last month with his contributions proving to be crucial to the Hatters' success.

He looked set to be a crucial asset when he was brought in way back in January, with someone needing to come in at Kenilworth Road to replace James Bree, who made the move to Southampton.

And they will need to address the right-back department in the summer with Drameh only arriving on loan. This is why it comes as no surprise that they have reignited their interest in the young defender.

Although he hasn't played regularly in the Premier League before, the Leeds man has already become accustomed to life in Bedfordshire and will have formed some close friendships with players, coaches and staff during his time there.

What are Cody Drameh's other potential options?

Signing a long-term deal at Elland Road back in 2020, Drameh still has another year remaining on his contract and he could potentially remain in West Yorkshire.

How much game time he would get remains to be seen - but he could potentially get more of an opportunity to shine in the Championship than he did in the top tier.

Already becoming comfortable with life in Yorkshire, it wouldn't be a surprise if he wants to stay if he's guaranteed plenty of first-team football.

Burnley are another potential option for him though, with Vincent Kompany's side believed to be in the race.

He may not be guaranteed a starting spot there, but the Clarets seem to be on the rise under the Belgian and are probably the favourites out of the three promoted teams to survive and thrive at the top level.

What transfer stance should Cody Drameh take?

Considering Leeds haven't given him a real opportunity to shine at Elland Road, he should probably look to seal a move to Luton where he has been a very important figure.

The Hatters aren't likely to have a huge budget to play with this summer, so there's every chance he could be a regular starter there.

But he needs to try and ensure he moves there permanently because having already had two spells out on loan, he surely won't want to relocate somewhere temporarily again.

To give himself the best chance of fulfilling his potential, he needs to settle down somewhere for the long term.

A move to the Clarets would also give him the opportunity to make the step up to the top flight, but Connor Roberts and Vitinho are other options that Kompany has on the right-hand side.

Vitinho may have played in a more advanced role at times - but Roberts has been a regular starter at full-back and it would be difficult to see him being pushed out of the first 11 anytime soon.

This is why Drameh must make the switch to Luton instead.