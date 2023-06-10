Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to lure Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell back to Hillsborough on a loan spell, a report from Alan Nixon has revealed.

The Owls are currently in need of another stopper with David Stockdale making the move to York City this summer on the expiration of his deal in South Yorkshire.

This switch comes as no real surprise with Cameron Dawson overtaking him in the pecking order.

Do Sheffield Wednesday need a new goalkeeper?

Despite Dawson's rise though, they could benefit from having an experienced stopper at their disposal to support their current number one and maximise his performance levels.

Dawson will probably be required more in the Championship than he was in League One considering how dominant the Owls were in the latter division, so having that competition for a starting spot will be crucial.

With this in mind, the Owls are in need of a keeper who won't just be a backup, but someone who can actively push the 27-year-old for a starting spot at Wednesday and Peacock-Farrell is certainly someone who can do that.

Why could Bailey Peacock Farrell be more of an asset at Sheffield Wednesday than at Burnley?

The Northern Irishman may have been behind Aro Muric for a decent chunk of the 2022/23 campaign at Turf Moor, but the Clarets were at the top of the second tier for much of the campaign and the Owls have only just been promoted from the third tier.

With this, Peacock-Farrell has more of a chance of being a valuable asset at Hillsborough and having enjoyed a reasonably successful spell there in the past, he's someone Darren Moore will be able to trust.

This, plus the fact a loan deal wouldn't cost them too much, makes the Burnley man the ideal signing for Moore's side.

What stance should Bailey Peacock-Farrell take on a move to Sheffield Wednesday?

A move away from Lancashire would benefit the goalkeeper because it would be difficult to see him securing plenty of first-team football next season.

Not only would he have to push his way past Muric in the pecking order, but a new stopper may also arrive at Burnley with Bart Verbruggen being linked with a switch to Vincent Kompany's side.

And a move back to a familiar place may help Peacock-Farrell to make a decent start to life there, potentially allowing him to take the number one jersey from Dawson.

However, the latter could easily perform well in pre-season and remain first-choice stopper throughout the 2023/24 campaign and beyond.

This is why a permanent move on a multi-year deal wouldn't be ideal for the Burnley player, who needs a year out on loan to see how things at Hillsborough go before he becomes a free agent in 2024.

If he performs well under Moore next season, he's likely to have plenty of contract offers on the table and from there, he will have a good chance of picking a destination that's right for him and his family for the long term.

Making another loan move at 26 isn't ideal but in the long term, it could prove to be beneficial for him.