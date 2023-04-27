Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth was just one of many representatives from different clubs who have watched Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies won't be short of competition for his signature if they retain their interest, with both Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace also reported to be interested in him.

Blackburn Rovers' faith in youth

This interest is no real surprise - and any Premier League club worth their salt will be making regular trips to Ewood Park to see Rovers' young talent in action if they are on the prowl for promising players.

Following the departure of Tony Mowbray last year, the club have made sure that young players have still been given the chance to shine under Jon Dahl Tomasson, with the likes of John Buckley, Tyrhys Dolan, Harry Leonard, Jake Garrett, Ashley Phillips and Wharton all featuring for the first team this season.

The latter has made his breakthrough this term and that doesn't come as a shock considering his name was mentioned quite a few times during his time in the academy - and not just because he's the brother of centre-back Scott.

What stance should Adam Wharton take on a potential move to Newcastle United?

Out of the interested clubs mentioned, Newcastle may have the biggest budget this summer considering how wealthy their owners are.

They will be desperate not to break financial fair play rules, but they are still likely to back Eddie Howe as much as they possibly can and could potentially cash in on players this summer so they can spend more.

The chance to link up with the Magpies would be tempting for Wharton, not just because he would probably earn a higher salary there but also because they look to be going places under their shareholders.

However, as expectation levels rise, Howe may be keener to rely on experienced players rather than youngsters and that could limit the Blackburn man's game time at St James' Park in the short term.

That would be a blow for the 18-year-old considering he's already a key part of the first team at Ewood Park - and impressed many in midweek with his composed performance in the middle of the park against Burnley.

Thriving against the best team in the Championship, he's certainly a special player but he can only develop further and reach his potential if he continues to win regular minutes at a senior level.

With this in mind, he should be looking to reject a switch to Tyneside at this early stage of his professional career and considering his contract doesn't expire until 2027, he may not have to make any big decisions on his future in the short term.