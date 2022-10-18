Opinion: The stance 38-year-old needs to take amid West Brom interest

West Brom are currently searching for a Steve Bruce successor after the club parted company with the 61-year-old last week.

The Baggies managed just one victory in their opening 13 games of this Championship season, confining the Midlands club to a spot in the relegation places.

Since Bruce’s departure, the Baggies have managed to escape the bottom three positions with West Brom running out as 2-0 winners at Reading.

It remains to be seen what kind of direction West Brom go in when it comes to the appointment of their next manager, with the likes of Carlos Corberan, Gary Rowett and Sean Dyche being mentioned in association with the current vacancy at The Hawthorns.

Another person who has been linked with the job, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, is Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher.

The 38-year-old has managed to up things a gear at Home Park after Ryan Lowe’s departure last time out, with the Pilgrims currently sitting at the League One summit.

Accumulating 34 points from their opening 14 games, achieving promotion to the Championship will be the ultimate objective for Schumacher and Co. in what is an exciting project for the young manager.

Succeeding from a points tally perspective, they are also playing some exciting attacking football and have looked levels above their opposition for the most part of the campaign thus far.

Picking up results, navigating the transfer market well despite not having the biggest budget, and playing bright, attacking football, it is no surprise that Schumacher has emerged on West Brom’s radar.

However, it would represent an enormous risk if he took the leap to West Brom and is perhaps something that may not benefit his managerial career.

The first reason why it represents a risk is that stylistically, it would not be the best of fits.

Schumacher has seen his success whilst deploying a 3-5-2 formation, and whilst there is scope for that to happen at West Brom, the Baggies need Jed Wallace and Grady Diangana high up the pitch on the wings.

Another potential stumbling block is that quite a few parallels can be drawn to when Nathan Jones headed for Stoke City when Luton Town were at the top of the League One pile, with the Welshman’s stint in Staffordshire going completely wrong.

Jones went from a humble, industrious environment to a struggling side in the Championship where wages were high the feeling was not a warm one.

Whilst there is definitely scope for Schumacher to succeed at West Brom, with all things considered, it could be a decision that halts or hinders his managerial progression, especially when he is seemingly on such a steep, upward trajectory as things stand.