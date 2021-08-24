Opinion: The Sheffield United duo Jokanovic should keep faith with and shape rebuild around

There is no need for Sheffield United to sell their prized assets, who could play a huge part in earning them promotion back to the Premier League, in the remaining eight days of the transfer window.

It is clear that Slavisa Jokanovic wants to put his own stamp on the Blades’ squad, to which he has not made a permanent signing in this transfer window.

Sheffield United finished rock bottom of the Premier League, 16 points from safety last term. It is ludicrous to think that that group of players would be enough to waltz the club back at the first time of asking and their recruitment has been very concerning.

Jokanovic’s hesitance to play the precocious talents of Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie over the old heads of Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick has been very surprising; albeit the pair did start in the Blades’ 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town on Saturday, but for the first time together this season.

The holes in the Blades’ team are glaringly obvious, the loan signing of Ben Davies was desperately needed as with long term absentee Jack O’Connell not looking likely to return any time soon, defensive reinforcements are a must.

Dean Henderson was downgraded to Aaron Ramsdale in the summer of 2020, he cannot then be further downgraded to Michael Verrips in the summer of 2021, especially after recouping £25.2 million up front, as per Transfermarkt. Questions have to be asked of the club’s hierarchy if the situation between the sticks is not addressed.

The front pair, then, must remain at the club and be allowed the time to develop an understanding. Let’s look at the last time they both played in the Championship; Rhian Brewster scored 11 goals in 22 outings for Swansea City at the back end of 2019/20 and Oli McBurnie scored 22 goals in 42 outings also for the same club in 2018/19.

Surely Brewster, 21, and McBurnie, 25, have the pedigree at the level to be shown a little faith by the manager. Rather than trotting out the likes of McGoldrick, 33, and Sharp, 35. They may have a great influence in the dressing room, but are not going develop into a Championship promotion-winning striker combination again.

There were so many positives despite the Terriers loss, winning the shot count 16-6 and 8-0 in the first half, when Brewster and McBurnie were played together. Stick with them Slavisa.

