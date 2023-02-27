Opinion: The QPR man that must now step up after Ilias Chair injury blow as his future hangs in balance

Queens Park Rangers would have been hoping to make the perfect start to life under the guidance of their new head coach Gareth Ainsworth in last weekend’s clash with Blackburn Rovers.

However, the R’s instead suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of their opponents at Loftus Road.

Sam Gallagher opened the scoring for Blackburn before Tim Iroegbunam levelled proceedings by slotting an effort past goalkeeper Aynsley Pears.

Sammie Szmodics then restored Rovers’ lead before Gallagher added a third for the visitors following the break.

Unable to produce a fightback in the closing stages of this fixture, QPR’s focus will now switch to their upcoming clash with Rotherham United.

One of the individuals who is not expected to feature in this particular fixture is Ilias Chair.

Chair sustained a hamstring injury during the first-half of the club’s meeting with Blackburn and was replaced by Andre Dozzell.

Losing the Morocco international at this stage of the season is unquestionably a blow for the R’s as he has managed to provide 12 direct goal contributions in the Championship during the current term.

Given that fellow attacker Chris Willock is also unavailable for selection due to injury, QPR will need an individual to step up to the mark in the coming weeks.

Taylor Richards ought to be looking to fill the void left by Chair after recently making his return to action following a period on the sidelines.

Richards has missed a chunk of action this season due to a number of injury issues and thus has been unable to make a positive impact for the R’s since sealing a loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion last year.

Capable of playing in a number of different midfield roles, the 22-year-old could potentially help his side achieve a relative amount of success if he embarks on an impressive run of form.

During the 10 league games that he has participated in for QPR, Richards has yet to score a goal or provide an assist.

Currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.18 in the Championship, Richards knows that he will need to improve during the closing stages of the season in order to convince the R’s to sign him on a permanent deal.

As a result of a clause included in the loan agreement between QPR and Brighton, the Championship outfit do have the option to buy Richards.

Even if the R’s are not actually considering recruiting Richards on a full-time basis, he could potentially attract the attention of other teams ahead of summer transfer window if he goes on to produce some eye-catching displays between now and the end of the season.

