Opinion: The partnership that could solve Cardiff City shortcoming

Cardiff City currently sit 22nd in the Championship table and have scored just four goals, the second worst in the league.

After bringing in 17 players over the summer there was a lot of positives around the Cardiff City squad, starting the season off by beating Norwich and getting two wins in their first three games, albeit both wins saw the side snatch just one goal. Since then Cardiff haven’t won in five games, scoring just one goal in that time.

Cardiff definitely needed at least one striker this summer and would end up signing two with Kion Etete and Callum Robinson joining. Whilst both are good signings, Etete hasn’t had a real chance before picking up a minor injury and Robinson wasn’t getting the service needed on his debut against Millwall on Saturday.

One role that isn’t working is having a lone striker leading the line. Max Watters has manned this role for most of the season so far and hasn’t been given the service or cut enough of a presence up top to cause defences issues, having yet to score a goal.

Cardiff have the players to run a two striker setup with the likes of Isaak Davies and Mark Harris finding their best runs in this formation alongside Jordan Hugill, though the man that could really thrive in a partnership is Etete.

Etete would create a brilliant partnership on loan at Cheltenham Town last season with striker Alfie May, while Etete would finish on just three goals himself, it was how he helped his strike partner that was so impressive.

May would be on eight goals when Etete joined the League One club in January and would go on to finish the season on 23 league goals, with many saying Etete brought the best out of his strike partner. The striker could do the same with new Cardiff man Robinson.

Robinson’s versatility, ability to run in behind and positioning makes him the perfect man to partner Etete, whose hold up play and work rate would compliment Robinson and could go along way to solve both the scoring issue, and the creativity issues Cardiff have faced in Callum O’Dowda’s absence.

Kion Etete stands at 6 foot 4 and Robinson is an experienced Championship goalscorer, so should definitely improve the lack of any presence up top that Cardiff have struggled with.

Whether or not Morison would go back to two-up-top is yet to be seen but the current frontline isn’t working and, with Robinson and Etete having 28 goal contributions in all competitions between them last season, it seems a no-brainer to have them work together.

